Blinn College and Sam Houston State partner for student success

The Blinn College District and Sam Houston State University have created an easier, more affordable way for students to attain their bachelor's degrees.

Representatives from the institutions announced last Friday the transfer partnership that will allow Blinn students who earn their associate degree to transfer to Sam Houston State to procure their bachelor’s degree in one of many fields.

“This truly is an exciting day for Blinn College and for Sam Houston State,” Blinn College Chancellor Mary Hensley said. “This partnership is going to allow Blinn students a seamless, affordable pathway to complete their bachelor’s degree at Sam Houston State University.”

The affordability aspect comes from the idea that attending a two-year college before transferring to a four-year institution is more affordable than if a student only attends a four-year institution.

The bachelor’s degrees being offered through this partnership at Sam Houston State include: agriculture, animal science, banking financial institutions, criminal justice, economics, education, entrepreneurship, finance, general business, human resource management, management information systems, management, marketing, nursing, psychology and supply chain management. Additionally, if students intend to major in agriculture, animal science or nursing, they will have the opportunity to co-enroll at both Blinn and Sam Houston State as incoming freshmen, according to a Blinn press release.

“An unbelievable list of opportunities for those of you who would like to come to Blinn and go to Sam Houston State University, which we highly, highly encourage you to do,” Hensley said.

Because of this partnership, there will be representatives from Sam Houston State on Blinn’s Brenham and Bryan campuses to assist students with the transition, the press release said.

“We are here as higher ed[ucation] leaders wanting to help our students get through with as little debt as possible, so I’m delighted to welcome Blinn students to Sam Houston State University,” Sam Houston State President Alisa White said. “Building a talent-strong Texas starts right here.”

This makes the sixth transfer partnership Blinn has established with four-year institutions, including Texas A&M University, Texas State University, the University of Houston, Texas Tech University and Prairie View A&M University. Blinn also has transfer opportunities in place for students working to become registered nurses, its website said.

This means that once students attain their associate degree from Blinn, they are able to transfer to a four-year institution to achieve their bachelor's of science degree in nursing. Sam Houston State and the University of Houston are on this list with articulation agreements also in place with Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Texas at Tyler and the University of Texas Medical Branch, Blinn's website said.