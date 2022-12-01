Blinn-Bryan Theater Troupe presents a take on 'A Christmas Carol'

The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe is getting into the Christmas spirit when it presents an inventive adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic "A Christmas Carol."

"Fellow Passengers" by Greg Carter features three actors bringing all the Dickens' characters to life. Each of the actors has an opportunity to play Ebenezer Scrooge and the narrator.

Cast members include Ashley Wienecke, Fabián Santana and Caleb Price.

Blinn-Bryan theater director Greg Wise said, “I didn’t want to do a traditional version of ‘A Christmas Carol.' I think this play is timeless because it has something to offer every season, and especially this season, as it’s a time to remind us of what really matters.”

The full-length version of "Fellow Passengers" will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Bryan campus' Student Center.

A shortened version will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday on the steps of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church during First Friday in Downtown Bryan. Another abbreviated production will be performed at 6 p.m. Saturday at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park's Christmas in the Park.

Tickets for Thursday's performance on the Blinn-Bryan campus are $5 for general admission, available online at blinn.edu/boxoffice. There is no charge for admission to the Friday and Saturday performances.