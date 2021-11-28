Blinn-Bryan presents 'The Second Shepherds' Play'

A story of the Nativity written around 1500 will be presented by the Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“The Second Shepherds’ Play” is one of 32 English mystery plays based on the Bible included in the Wakefield Cycle. It is considered to be the jewel of the series. It weaves together the story of the shepherds, a wily sheep thief and his wife, as well as a miracle in a lowly manger, according to a Blinn news release.

Blinn-Bryan Theatre Director Greg Wise said, “Theatre was often used in medieval times to teach a primarily illiterate audience about the Bible. This play celebrates the holiday season while mixing mystery and comedy to highlight the Nativity story.”

“The Second Shepherds’ Play” will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on the steps of Saint Andrews Church in Downtown Bryan.

It also will be performed at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday as part of the monthly First Friday celebration. People are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the 30-minute performances. Traffic will be diverted from 26th Street in front of the church during the performances.

Should it rain, the Friday presentation will move inside the sanctuary of the church.

Admission is free to all the performances, and the play is suitable for all ages.