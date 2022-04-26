Blinn-Bryan presents 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe closes out its season with an interactive presentation of an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

The show runs about an hour to accommodate younger audience members.

Performances Wednesday and Thursday will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Blinn-Bryan Student Center Theatre in Building F of the Bryan campus.

Friday’s and Saturday’s performances, also at 6:30 p.m., will be in the Lick Creek Park Amphitheater in College Station.

Tickets for the campus performances are $5, with children 12 and younger admitted free. The presentations at Lick Creek Park are free. Reservations are recommended by going to www.blinn.edu/boxoffice.

Members of the cast will play multiple roles and members of the audience will be invited onstage to assist the actors.

Takia Tennison, who plays Puck in her stage debut, said, “I’m really excited for this production and to see how the audience will react while also introducing people to a more approachable version of Shakespeare.”

Others in the cast include Jessica Bowe, Aiden Kyle and Zarrian Shivers.

Blinn-Bryan Theatre Director Greg Wise said, “We’re excited to introduce a new generation to the possibilities of the theatre with this frantic and fun show full of costume changes that everyone in the community is sure to enjoy.”