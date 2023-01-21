Blinn board receives update on Bryan Campus Administration Building

Plans are in motion for the Blinn College’s $31 million Bryan campus Administration Building. The Blinn College District Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Mark Feldhake, executive director of facilities, planning and construction, last week regarding the architectural plans for the 46,000-square-foot building.

“The purpose of this building is to move the student services functions back from the Tejas Center, bring those back to the Bryan campus on Villa Maria as well as to relocate some administrative functions specifically out of the S Building, which is on the far south side of campus and give those all a new home on the north side of the campus, giving the campus kind of a new gateway entry and re-facing the campus toward the north,” Feldhake said.

Included in this two-story building will be a new student lobby, financial aid offices, testing center, transfer offices, dual credit offices, business services offices, administration offices, police desk and office, academic advising offices, enrollment services, registrar, prospective student relations, human resources and a 300-person capacity meeting room.

The site plan maps out the four-acre property at the intersection of Nash Street and Villa Maria Road that was purchased a couple years ago by the Blinn College District. Three structures were demolished last year to make room for this development, Feldhake said.

With a monument sign to announce Blinn’s presence, the north side of the property will have a circular entry with visitor parking and a plaza. Approximately 180 parking spaces on the campus side of the building will be constructed for staff, student and community visitors.

“Another unique aspect and kind of a great thing we’re trying to do for our prospective students [is to] give them some dedicated bus parking so that when we get those larger groups from the high schools coming in that they have dedicated parking for their buses,” Feldhake said.

Indicated in a future project of the evolving master plan is an intramural field on the south side of the property.

“Even with the development of this intramural field, we still do have room to develop on Blinn’s property, and that also is indicated in the master plan as a potential future building,” Feldhake said.

He added that a roadway will be added adjacent to the existing Red River Drive with a pedestrian walkway. This will serve as another artery to get in and out of campus, Feldhake said.

Another bonus for this building is that the architects (Kirksey Architecture) are planning to incorporate the familiar characteristics of traditional Blinn buildings while also modernizing it.

“It’s kind of a monochromatic architectural feature around campus, so they’re trying to pull in some of the aspects of those buildings but giving it a new character, giving it a bit of a ‘wow’ factor,” Feldhake said.

Red brick and cast stone elements are being proposed with modern materials like glass, the signature Blinn tower and a steel colonnade feature.

In terms of the timeline for the build, Feldhake said they are currently in the design stage. The architects have provided their schematic designs to the contractor, and the contractor is putting together some estimates based on those to judge where they are in the budget. The architects are set to provide the contractor with guaranteed maximum price documents in March for a GMP to be brought to the board in May 2023.

“If the board approves of that, we would anticipate breaking ground and starting construction in June of 2023,” he said.

The completion date is currently February of 2025. Due to long lead times on items such as electrical switch gear and chillers, Feldhake said the contractor is telling them it is going to be about a 17-month construction window with a couple months following completion allotted for move in.

“We are working with the contractors to try and improve that; that is just the best information I have at this time,” he said.

Board Chair Jim Kolkhorst asked about the capacity of the Tejas Center and other buildings compared to what the departments who will be operating in the new administration building will have. He also asked how those buildings were going to be repurposed following the administration building’s completion.

Feldhake said the Tejas Center is around 20,000 square feet, but he did not have the data for the S Building. In terms of backfilling the existing spaces, the Tejas Center is being leased by the district, so they have amended their existing contract to end in February 2025, Richard Cervantes, vice chancellor for business and finance/CFO, said.

Board Vice-Chair Dennis Crowson said he saw a need for a larger space for enrollment services, which Feldhake said he would take note of and look into alongside leadership, student services and the architects.