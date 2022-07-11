Blackouts avoided amid power grid concerns

Rolling blackouts were avoided statewide Monday amid efforts to conserve electricity during the extreme heat of the past several days.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas appealed to Texas businesses and residents Sunday to limit power consumption between 2 and 8 p.m. Monday. Peak demand Monday was 78,379 megawatts at 4:50 p.m. with a peak capacity of 84,231 during the time of highest demand, according to ERCOT.

Temperatures reached 111 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, a record high for July. On Monday, temperatures reached 104.

Meagan Brown, public information officer at Bryan Utilities, said one reason for higher power demand Monday, rather than during the record heat on Sunday, is because weekdays often have a higher overall demand.

“Typically in Texas, we’re going to see a higher demand on weekdays rather than weekends because you don’t have some of your large manufacturers running on the weekend,” Brown said.

Brown said the best thing residents can do to help alleviate pressure on the power grid is to turn thermostats up as much as comfortably possible.

“In this season your cooling is going to be your biggest home energy user,” Brown said. “So if you can turn your thermostat up about 4 degrees from your normal settings … if everybody does a little bit, it makes a big impact.”

Often during peak demand the price of electricity goes up, but Brown said that these spikes are not passed onto the consumer.

“We are able to handle some of those variable costs in the market, because we do collect money that goes specifically for that purpose,” Brown said. “However, if prices stay high all the time, that ends up affecting end-use customers as well. But most utilities are going to do their best to keep costs low.”

Patrick McIntyre, energy coordinator for College Station Utilities, said he expected that ERCOT would be able to keep up with demands Monday.

“Everybody’s preparing for the worst, hoping for the best,” McIntyre said. “The summer of 2011 was similar to this where we had 51 days over 100, so it’s not something that we haven’t seen before.”

McIntyre said the current stress on the system is not the same that caused rolling blackouts during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.

“Back during the winter storm, you were dealing with hazardous road conditions to get out and shed the load that can’t be shedded remotely,” McIntyre said. “From a pure electricity standpoint it’s the same, it’s just on the other end of the spectrum this time. … Everybody’s running their AC, whether it's commercial or residential.”

In anticipation of the summer demand, McIntyre said ERCOT changed its repair schedule.

“What they did back in early May was they deferred any kind of maintenance during the peak of the summer to either get it done before a certain date or get it later so they didn’t have any power plants offline.”

Thomas Overbye, a professor of electrical and computer engineering and the director of the Smart Grid Center at Texas A&M University, said wind production has been low the past few days, but that is not unexpected.

“The fact that there’s low wind on a hot summer afternoon is not unusual, and it is something that factors into the planning,” Overbye said. “Would it be better if it was windy today? Yes. ... But it’s not surprising anyone that the wind is low today.”

ERCOT reports a maximum of 80,000 megawatt capacity from nonrenewable sources alone, but Overbye said that, due to power plant downtime, not all of the power is available on short notice. Overbye said if a station cannot start producing power within 10 minutes of being activated, then it is not considered into the calculations for the grid's quick-start capacity.

Considering the heat, Overbye said he believed the grid is functioning well.

“I think our electric grid is in pretty good shape,” Overbye said. “At temperatures well above 100 degrees, it does put stress on different pieces of equipment. So I don’t expect any major outages, but it’s not outside of the realm of possibility.”