Blackmon announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 5

Willie Blackmon announced last week he is running for the College Station City Council Place 5 seat, and if elected, said he wants to serve citizens to the best of his ability.

“Most of my professional career I have been a public servant to the people at the municipal level, the county level, the state level, the federal level and the national level,” he said. “On the local level, I want to serve the needs of the people of my home state, and serve the needs of the community that has brought me so much joy.”

Blackmon served as a municipal court judge for 12 years for the city of Houston. He graduated with a degree in marketing from Texas A&M University in 1973. He obtained his law degree from Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1982, and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1984 where he served as a military law officer.

Blackmon is currently retired. He ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Congress for the 17th Congressional District in 2021.

If elected, he said he wants to protect citizen and community interest, and especially those at Texas A&M.

“College Station is a vibrant community … and I would love to protect the interest of those local communities, where people are moving to — I want to make sure they are livable places,” he said. “Right now A&M University is one of the biggest in the country. … But when you have a school that size you always have to protect the interest of the student body too. … I want to make sure that all people’s rights are protected.”

The Place 5 seat is part of the special election to fill a vacancy.

The general election is Nov. 8.

For more information, call 764-3541 or email tdsmith@cstx.gov.