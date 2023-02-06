School boundaries have been set, which means the time has come for the Bryan school district to implement them.

During their Monday workshop, Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, presented the next steps to the board.

In September 2022, the board approved the implementation of the revised school boundaries and updated the language of Board Policy FC(Local), Ybarra said. The policy states that students entering Pre-K through ninth grade will be reassigned to the new attendance boundary for the grade level they are entering.

Two exceptions apply to this policy: 1) if a student is an approved advanced academics program transfer at their current campus, or 2) if the student is entering a capstone year (fourth, sixth or eighth grade). If number two applies to the student, then they are permitted to remain at their current campus if a transfer request is submitted before the window closes on Feb. 17; however, they will not be eligible for district-provided transportation.

Beginning this week, parents of Pre-K through sixth grade students will receive communication containing their current campus and grade level as well as where they are now zoned to attend if they successfully complete this school year, Ybarra said. This notification will include a message stating whether the student(s) qualify for district-provided transportation based on their zoning.

“For most people, there’s not going to be any change in terms of where their school location is for next year, but there will be some changes for some people,” Ybarra said.

Recognizing that change can be difficult, Ybarra said the district is hosting intermediate school information nights at all three campuses on Thursday, Feb. 16 to make the transition as smooth as possible for students and their families.

“What we’re hoping is that these families will go to these information nights and find out exactly what these schools [that their students are being transferred to] have to offer that they may not know about,” board member Ruthie Waller said while providing an overview of the teaching and learning committee’s Jan. 30 meeting.

In the coming weeks, Ybarra said elementary school principals will begin communicating with new and current students who might be attending a different school next year.

“Whether they’re going to another campus or they’re coming to us from another campus, we need to support both directions,” Ybarra said. “So those principals are going to be reaching out to those families in the next couple of weeks with activities and events where they can come to the school and experience at the elementary level all the wonderful things.”

The intermediate schools also will be doing something similar for incoming fifth graders, she said.

Ybarra concluded with an update of Aspire Academy, which will launch with incoming fifth graders in the 2023-24 school year. So far, the district has received over 350 applications from current fourth graders who wish to be a part of the Aspire Academy. The application deadline is Feb. 20.

“We’re really excited to see a larger-than-ever interest in the advanced academics programming for the current fourth graders rising to be fifth graders with the Aspire Academy,” Ybarra said.