BISD establishes new Advanced Academics program

When Sadberry Intermediate opens in August 2023, the Bryan school district will have established a new Advanced Academics program.

Aspire Academy will welcome its first students next fall and serve as a compilation of its two counterparts: Odyssey Academy and Inquire Academy.

Planning for the new program began in the spring with feedback coming from parents, community members and district staff. This fall, the design team — comprised of teachers and administrators from the advanced academies — began mapping out a redesigned model based on that feedback, and it has continued to be a community effort, Director of Advanced Academics Christina Richardson said at Monday’s board meeting.

“The feedback has been tremendously important and has really guided this work,” Richardson said. “Truly from every stakeholder out there we have something that has been incorporated into our work.”

Aspire Academy will offer six pathways for its students: biomedical, computer science, engineering, fine arts, global studies and graphic design. Core courses will remain in place (English/language arts, math, science and social studies) with an art and music rotation offered to fifth graders and a student-selected fine arts course offered to sixth graders.

Students also will participate in a physical education course, or Kick Start (martial arts) class, as well as intervention or enrichment, which will be on a six-week rotation with lessons on academic skills such as notetaking, time management and organization. Leadership and college and career research lessons also will be incorporated into the curriculum.

“Those things will be taught throughout the day, and our goal is to make sure that these are taught in all those courses because this will help them as they move forward — not only in high school but in college as well,” Sadberry Intermediate Principal Alfred Scott said.

Aspire Academy will officially begin with incoming fifth graders at Jane Long Intermediate and Sam Rayburn Intermediate, and new grades will be introduced to the program every following year. If a student is already enrolled in Odyssey or Inquire, they will remain with their academy through eighth grade.

Seventh graders will launch Aspire Academy at Davila Middle School and SFA Middle School for the 2025-26 school year.

“As we move into the middle school, we continue with the curriculum for specifically the Aspire program, but you notice when we get to the math and the science, I just want to make sure people know that we are compacting that curriculum,” Donna Willett, director of counseling services, said. “We will complete most of seventh and eighth grade math by the end of that seventh grade year to move those kids into Algebra I in eighth grade.”

The same goes for the science curriculum, Willett said, allowing for those students to move into physics in eighth grade.

Willett said that even though students will not be able to take all six electives, they will have been introduced to them in the fifth and sixth grades and will be prepared to select the elective that best suits them. If a student wants to venture into two pathways, Willett said there will be more than one elective class offered in middle school for this specific purpose.

Sam Rayburn Intermediate Principal Becky RyBerg spoke on behalf of the six pathways and said Aspire Academy will allow students to dive deeper into each strand.

“We’ve never had such a finite focus on what we do in Odyssey and Inquire; it’s a lot of enrichment and a lot of STEM, a lot of cross-curricular, but this is going to allow us to break into six-week cycles,” RyBerg said. “That’s where kids are really going to be immersed in what that means, what does it look like in academia, how can it help them in future secondary and post-secondary success.”

RyBerg also said this is the first time fine arts enrichment has been added into the curriculum, something she said will benefit students who are multi-talented. James Irick, Inquire teacher at Long Intermediate, echoed those sentiments.

“It’s just a nice blending of the humanities and the sciences together and not forcing the kids to make a choice anymore because they’re going to have these cycles, so they’re going to get a taste of everything,” Irick said. “When they do eventually have to make that choice, when they get presented with it in high school, they’ll have an educated decision that they can make, so they can get a good variety as they’re going through fifth and sixth.”

In hopes of creating well-rounded students, Irick said there will be both students who have a clear path in mind as well as those who might need to experience a few different paths to determine what is best for them.

“I think it’s going to be exciting for those kids that don’t already have a focus, they don’t know what they want to do, or they have a lot of things that they want to do," Irick said, "and this will allow them to get that experience, and maybe they’ll find that either they were mistaken, or they will be reinforced, and I think both of those are wins.”

These enrichment cycles will vertically align with the higher-level courses offered in middle and high school, Naveen Cunha, Odyssey coordinator at SFA Middle School, said.

“I think we’ve definitely got a nice plan ready to move forward with,” Cunha said.

Family information nights will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Jane Long Intermediate and again at 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at Sam Rayburn Intermediate.

Applications for Aspire Academy will remain open until Feb. 6, 2023, with application response letter results set to be released in late February or early March. Those interested in applying can access the application at bryanisd.org/o/bisd/page/aspire-academy-copy.

To be admitted into Aspire, students’ fall semester grades, middle of the year measures of academic progress scores and cognitive abilities test results will be reviewed, Richardson said. Because of the six different pathways, there will not be a limit on the number of students accepted into the program.

“The next part of our adventure starts in January,” Richardson said. “All of the teachers are going to continue to come together and start working on what do those project-based learning opportunities look like, what do these enrichment lessons look like. The teachers for all three intermediates will be doing it together, having it ready for next August.”