BISD cancels plans to buy 44-acre lot for transportation facility

The Bryan school board has abandoned its efforts to purchase a tract of property on Marino Road for a new transportation facility.

School district administrators determined the site, between Texas 21 and Tabor Road, would require an investment of about $1.5 million to ensure a sufficient water supply.

The district was considering a price of $1.2 million for the 44-acre property.

Board members voted unanimously during a closed-session meeting Monday to terminate the district’s contract with the seller and explore other options.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said one option would be to use land the district already owns off West Villa Maria Road. She said the district would also consider accepting donations of land for the project.

The new maintenance and transportation facility, which has a budget of more than $30 million, will replace the district’s existing facility near Bonham Elementary School. That site is slated to become home to the district’s third intermediate school.

Board members approved designs for the new campus and a combined maintenance and transportation facility in November following the passage of a $175 million bond package in the general election that will help fund the work.