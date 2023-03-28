Changes to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness and STAAR End-Of-Course assessments by the Texas Education Agency have frustrated and confused some Bryan school district administrators and educators and potentially could hurt the district's accountability rating.

The Bryan school district board of trustees received a teaching and learning update Monday regarding those changes in the accountability system, which according to a TEA statement could mean a drop in a campus' rating even if improvements are made.

The accountability system’s methodology is changing this year with adjustments to indicators, calculations, weights and groups included (and how they are calculated). For the 2021-22 school year, the Bryan district received its highest accountability rating to date with an 86, or B, rating.

“It’s concerning when a student works hard and their grade typically goes up, not down by a letter grade, so I find it confusing to hear this, but they ... reiterated we cannot compare last year’s ratings to this year’s ratings,” Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra said. “But I think it’s hard to not draw comparisons when we’re using the same letter grade system.”

Therefore, Ybarra said the district has the responsibility to inform parents of these changes.

“There’s no emotion worse than confusion, and that’s what we’re throwing at our students,” board member Ruthie Waller said.

Board President Julie Harlin added teachers, parents and community members to that list.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said these significant changes also play into the current teacher and workforce shortage.

"This is fueling [a workforce shortage] because the teachers are frustrated, and they’re confused and they’re working as hard as they can,” Carrabine said. “So when they see all these changes and they’re likely to regress even though they’re making progress, it’s fueling the departure rate.”

Board member Mark McCall pointed out that the district has other ways of measuring a student’s progress in place — including the Measures of Academic Progress Assessment and Forecast5 Analytics that track a student’s progress — and will continue to use those rather than rely solely on the state’s accountability system.

“Quite frankly, just as a board member, I could care less what the letter grade is for TEA because it makes no sense whatsoever,” McCall said.

The simultaneous changes in the accountability system and assessment structure — authorized by House Bill 3906 in 2019 — have raised numerous questions from the Texas public education system. Ybarra dove into the structure changes being introduced in this year’s assessments.

Included is a reading language arts redesign with writing being incorporated into all grade levels (third through eighth grade) on STAAR tests. Cross-curricular reading passages that cover content taught in other subjects also will be introduced.

This comes in response to the TEA limiting multiple choice questions to 75% of the questions. Throughout the district, students are practicing these different testing methods and learning how to understand what they are being asked to do, Ybarra said, while teachers are simultaneously learning and providing feedback for them.

Additionally, there will be extended constructed responses, or essays, in the RLA assessment where the student will be asked to write a text-based response rather than draw from personal experience like previous assessments. Short constructed responses will be added into all subject assessments.

In terms of grading these redesigned tests, the TEA has not set passing standards for this year; therefore, districts will not know what constitutes “passing” until after graduation. This presents a multitude of challenges, Ybarra said, including helping parents understand how their student performs.

“It also is difficult to make plans for summer school and remediation needs and acceleration needs, all of the things,” she said.

In the meantime, the TEA has released raw score tables, or “preliminary guidance,” to measure student success on the STAAR and EOC exams. The parameters are “likely did not pass,” “zone of uncertainty” and “likely passed.”

By the end of May, the district will receive preliminary results for the EOC exams, Ybarra said, and August will bring more definitive results for the STAAR test. The most important information, or how to use their test results to help students move forward, will be available.

“The good news is, we do anticipate to get those results back, and we’ll know which questions the students got right and not correct and be able to do an analysis to pinpoint where the student needs support,” Ybarra said.

Waller asked about how the delay of the results will impact students’ schedules for the 2023-24 school year.

“Likely, we’ll look at ‘likely did not pass,’ we’ll look at ‘zone of uncertainty,’” Ybarra said. “We’ll have a little bit more definitive information at the end of June for grades three through eight — eight in particular as they’re going to that high school year.”

Once final results are published, Ybarra said schedules can be changed to add support classes if needed.

“I’m sure we all want the children and their parents to know that we’ll do everything we can to work with them and get the child where they need to be once we get these scores in,” Waller said.

Harlin posed the question of, “Would now be the time to talk to TEA about some grace on making sure that our students are able to get what they need given that it’s quite unfair that we have released a test fully on our entire K-12 system that has not been piloted?”

Ybarra said this was incorporated in the district’s 2023-24 legislative priorities to bring to the Texas Legislature's current session.

“All of this goes hand-in-hand with we’ve asked for a hold 'harmless year' as educators,” Ybarra said, referring to a term regarding no decrease in state funding for schools despite potential enrollment fluctuations. “Major changes, all the things we just mentioned, typically warrant a hold harmless in accountability; it has not come to fruition yet, but the Legislature’s still meeting, so perhaps there’s still possibility for that.”

Even though this year is serving as the pilot year, Ybarra said she expects the TEA to administer more field testing in February 2024 for the changes being made to the assessments.

“Would’ve been great to do that last year,” Harlin replied.