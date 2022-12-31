BISD board discusses legislative priorities

To prepare for the 88th Texas legislative session — taking place from Jan. 10 to May 29, 2023 — the Bryan school district discussed its legislative priorities at a recent meeting.

Bryan’s administrative team has been working to develop five overarching categories to bring to the Texas Legislature in 2023. The district’s school leadership team presented these categories to the board at the Dec. 5 board workshop, and the discussion from the workshop played into a revised version of the priorities that was presented to the board at the Dec. 12 meeting: 1) teacher shortage; 2) school finance; 3) vouchers, taxpayer savings grants, vouchers for virtual school; 4) assessment and accountability; and 5) school safety and mental health.

Teacher shortage

“I just returned from a national conference, and one of the topics that we almost heard in every session was about teacher retention and how states are having to reinvent and do things differently in order to meet the needs of getting teachers in the classroom,” Executive Director of School Leadership Crystal Goodman said.

Referencing a study, Goodman said that, as of August 2022, there were over 36,000 teacher vacancies across the U.S. for the 2021-22 school year. In addition, 163,000 positions were filled by uncertified teachers.

Therefore, Goodman said the district is hoping to advocate for the removal of a few of the state barriers standing between potential teachers and the Bryan school district. Executive Director of School Leadership Brian Merrell said they are also going to advocate for increased teacher salary and improved health care and retirement benefits.

School finance

Director of Financial Services Kevin Beesaw said that if the basic allotment is increased, then the legislature needs to provide an annual adjustment to that or tie it to inflation so that it will increase. As of now, the allotment only increases at certain limited requirements or if the legislators make a move.

Beesaw also said the district would like to see the basic allotment raised to at least the per-pupil funding because Texas currently sits on the lower percentile of the national scale.

In House Bill 3, full-day pre-K was mandated; however, funding was received through an Early Education Allotment instead of full-day funding [meaning every student was not paid for], Beesaw said.

Increased funding for School Safety Allotment is a huge item, he added, including local flexibility for the district to be able to use the funds as needed.

Director of Technical Support Julie Johnson addressed the need for increased funding for the Instructional Materials and Technology Allotment.

In the past, this allotment has covered technology, including teacher laptops and textbooks; however, the legislature cut these funds by two-thirds during COVID. This meant the district had to dip into other funds to purchase instructional materials, Johnson said.

Vouchers

The area of vouchers, taxpayer savings grants and virtual vouchers is focused on keeping public tax dollars in the public school system.

“Any kind of tax credit, taxpayer savings grants, anything that would divert public tax dollars to private entities or homeschooled students, parents with little or no academic or financial accountability … it means something that we feel is detrimental to the public school,” Beesaw said.

Assessment and accountability

When it comes to assessment and accountability, Barbara Ybarra, the associate superintendent of teaching and learning, said the district is advocating for a comprehensive accountability system.

“We oppose the A through F rating system and the oversimplification of a very complex process; we do not agree with making a high-stakes test the only measure by which a school or a campus is judged,” Ybarra said. “We also advocate that we restrict this testing to be the federal required testing. We test far more grade levels and subjects than are required by the federal government.”

With that, she said there should not be a standardized test tied to it; rather, the district should have the local discretion to gather those scores and improve the education of their students accordingly.

“We also advocate for a whole harmless year for all of the accountability system given the structure changes, the content changes and everything else that’s happening with the accountability and assessment system this year,” Ybarra said.

This comes from the Texas Education Agency’s redesign of the STAAR Test.

Ybarra also mentioned the question of reviewing, revising and repealing sections of HB 4545 that requires a 1-to-3 ratio, or 30 hours per subject, in the subsequent year for any student who is unsuccessful on the STAAR Test.

School safety and mental health

“We anticipate and welcome any new safety initiatives that come out of the legislative session, but we ask that they be adequately funded,” Executive Director of Auxiliary Services Ron Clary said. “And to also give us some flexibility on spending that money because I don’t think anybody knows our buildings and our needs more than we do.”

On the topic of mental health funding and resources, Ybarra said it is more important than ever to provide adequate services to students.

“We live in a world where that happens often now, and our students, our staff, our faculty, they need the help that we can provide as we’re able to do so,” Ybarra said. “We need help in funding those expansions, and we need more resources from the state level on how to help some of these kids who are in crisis post-pandemic.”

Board Secretary Felicia Benford asked if it would be helpful to collaborate with other districts in the area to make their argument more powerful; Superintendent Ginger Carrabine agreed. Carrabine said she had a meeting with Mike Martindale, superintendent of the College Station school district, scheduled for later that day, and a few Bryan board members were set to meet with elected officials to further streamline their priorities.

Additionally, Carrabine said she and Martindale represent the region with the local Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Affairs Committee who will represent the districts in Austin and Washington. She is also involved with Region 6 superintendents who are meeting to ensure they are hitting on the most common threads across the state.

“Because we think, more than ever, that we must unite, we must send a very powerful message,” Carrabine said.

Board Member Davis Stasny encouraged the public to dive into these legislative priorities and learn more about why these are important for the district as a whole.

“They need to know what we’re concerned about so they can use their influence,” Stasny said. “We need all the help we can get is my point … and if you don’t understand why we’re concerned about those things please inquire because we have certainly some very good reasons and a very strong basis for making those our priorities.”