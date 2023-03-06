Recognizing that adjustments would need to be made in the realm of positive student behavior intervention and support in a post-pandemic world, the Bryan school district has partnered with Safe and Civil Schools, a professional development tool.

At Monday’s board workshop, the board of trustees heard from district and campus administrators about the successes tied to these resources and their hopes for the future of the Bryan school district.

At the end of the meeting, the board unanimously approved the purchase request for over $50,000 for Pacific Northwest Publishing, Inc. Professional Development.

Prior to investing in Safe and Civil Schools, Barbara Ybarra, the associate superintendent of teaching and learning, said a pilot group of campuses and principals were assigned a number of different trainings to test them out and see how they worked during the 2021-22 school year. They then presented their experiences to their colleagues and the board in March 2022.

“Campus administration, district administration all unanimously went together that this is where we needed to go and the direction we needed to head,” Ybarra said.

Included in these trainings were resource materials. “Leadership in Behavior Support” was designed for campus principals and serves as a how-to guide for the development and implementation of proactive schoolwide policies and procedures, co-Executive Director of School Leadership Brian Merrell said.

“Foundations of Behavior Support” is a schoolwide positive behavior support tool where campus administrators participate in consultations throughout the school year and offers individualized guidance and support, Merrell said.

Also included in these materials is professional learning for all teachers and administrators, co-Executive Director of School Leadership Crystal Goodman said. Every staff member received “CHAMPS” or “Discipline in the Secondary Classroom” depending on their grade level during the summer of 2022 with all administrators set to receive “Coaching CHAMPS” this summer.

“To make sure we’re all speaking the same language, we want to continue the training with our paraprofessionals, and they will receive the ‘Para Pro’ training this August,” Goodman said.

Successful methods

To demonstrate the success of these methods, various campus administrators were asked to share their experiences with the board on Monday.

Branch Elementary Principal Amy Lively Bruner said her campus chose to focus on student behavior in hallways and restrooms. Through the creation of two processes and policies this school year, Bruner said the campus has seen a reduction of hallway and restroom behavior issues.

“In those two specific areas, we’ve had less incidents in the bathrooms or in hallways, and it really has kind of cut down on the number of [incidents] in and out of classrooms, especially in our older grade levels,” Bruner said.

Additionally, she said the introduction of a common language has established clear expectations across the board.

“Our hope is to continue to build that common language because it helps when we have new staff, new students rotate through our buildings and even our substitutes start to learn what our common language is for our campus, so it’s been very beneficial,” Bruner said.

Ross Elementary Principal Danielle Legg had similar feedback. With a focus on the cafeteria during lunch time, Legg showed a video her teachers created to demonstrate how students should behave.

Through this process, Legg said she and the teachers have learned how to map out behavioral expectations and hope to expand their success in the cafeteria to other areas such as restroom behavior and dismissal procedures.

“We have lots of celebrations after working through the foundations process; happy teachers and happy students is a result of building in the expectations and procedures that we’ve used,” Legg said.

Davila Middle School Principal Sara Rueda and Associate Principal Michael Gibson placed a focus on tardiness, specifically during the transition to lunch and fourth and fifth periods.

In doing so, they sent a survey to parents, teachers and students about the myths surrounding tardiness and what the policy actually is. Using the survey results, the school created an infographic with myths versus facts listed and sent it out to the community.

From August 2022 to December 2022, Gibson said Davila witnessed a significant decrease in students late for class.

“We had a 52% reduction in [tardiness] during that certain time period, so we knew that whatever we came up with we could try to use across the board throughout the entire day of school,” Gibson said.

Bryan High School Principal Lane Buban said his school had similar motivations of reducing the number of students who were late or skipped or missed class, resulting in the loss of instructional time and safety concerns.

From September to November, the school saw about a 32% reduction in students missing class, Buban said.

“It just was a matter of teachers being on board, teachers being part of the process, being active in the hallways encouraging kids to get to class,” he said.

In the current school year, Merrell said the district is continuing with “Para Pro,” “CHAMPS” and “Discipline in the Secondary Classroom.” “Foundations of Behavior Support” is a three-year commitment.

For 2023-24, “Coaching CHAMPS” is scheduled for summer 2023.

Two additional resources are being proposed: “Early-Stage Interventions” and “Teacher’s Encyclopedia of Behavior Management.” The former is focused on chronic misbehavior and taking a proactive approach in preventing its escalation. The latter features examples of behavior issues and provides guidance on how to handle them.

Costs proposed

Carol Cune, the assistant superintendent of human resources, presented the cost and sustainability proposal for March 2023. Year two of the proposal outlines $352,097 plus travel costs for trainers that will be covered by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Year three has a proposed cost of $161,732 with year four being $54,332. These would be covered through Title and State Compensatory Education funds.

“When you look at some of the resources that we’re purchasing … all of those are obviously expensive items, but they have long-term implications beyond just year 2, year 3,” Merrell said, as many of the resources being purchased now will last for years to come.

Board Member Davis Stasny pointed out the two parts to student behavior: 1) being proactive and 2) being reactive, and asked if the district was continuing to discipline students in a manner that keeps every student and staff member safe.

“I want the public to know that we really want our students and staff to be safe, and all the proactive programs in the world are not going to eliminate all bad behavior, so are we committed to making sure that when we have serious problems that it’s not going to be what we hear about in some other places,” Stasny asked.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine responded by saying that the district will continue enforcing a student code of conduct and the accountability standards that come with it.

“Kids have to learn, and teachers have to teach, so there’s that fine line, and we work towards reduction,” Carrabine said. “I don’t think any school district can completely eliminate the nonconformists when students come into the classroom, so we’re hoping that with this approach we’ll build that capacity, and we will reduce for sure.”

At the same time, she said, if a student proceeds to present challenges, they will be held accountable and disciplined for their actions.

Board President Julie Harlin used the district’s partnership with Safe and Civil Schools as an example of how teachers and administrators can prepare to respond to student behavior.

“All of our kids deserve an appropriate education, but we also need to recognize that the adults in the room and their response to behaviors has the ability to change the climate, either to escalate or to deescalate, so what I see here is our active approach to teaching our people how to respond in positive ways for our kids,” Harlin said.

Board member Ruthie Waller added that this is the first time in a long time that the entire district is using the same approach to student behavior.

“We found something that works that we’ve bought into that baby teachers and veteran teachers can use,” Waller said. “That’s a huge thing. First, we respect it; and two, it’s easy for us to use.”