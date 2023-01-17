BISD board approves Calendar A; option two for school boundaries

The Bryan school board unanimously approved the 2023-24 District Instructional Calendar A and the Bryan Collegiate High School calendar during its meeting Tuesday. While it is typical for it to change every year, the Bryan school district’s calendar has been an extra hot topic the past few weeks.

On Jan. 4, the Bryan school district posted a survey regarding two calendar options (A and B) and linked it on its Facebook page. With 129 likes, 157 shares and 218 comments, it was evident that the community had strong feelings about both.

At the Jan. 9 (the day following the survey’s closure) board workshop, Board President Julie Harlin noted that even people outside of the district were commenting.

For context: both calendars have the same number of instructional days (170) and teacher contract days (187) as well as opportunities for professional development throughout the year and time off for students and staff, Director of Counseling Services Donna Willett said.

The differences include the start dates (Calendar A proposed an Aug. 10 start date with Calendar B proposing an Aug. 16 start date), end dates (May 23 as opposed to May 22) and the Christmas holiday (Dec. 18-Jan. 1 compared to Dec. 20-Jan. 7).

One of the controversial additions in Calendar A was a weeklong fall break from Oct. 16-20. Calendar B did not present a fall break but did have five early release days scattered throughout the school year. These early release days were strategically placed on Wednesdays to combat absences, Willett said.

With 5,987 survey participants (746 students, 1,667 staff members, 3,024 parents and 550 community members), she said Calendar A was the preferred option across the board.

“When voting on those calendars, take into consideration that the holidays are not only for your students but for their teachers,” one commenter wrote in response to the district’s Facebook post on Jan. 4. “Educators need training days and mental health days, too.”

“[Calendar] A is horrible for high school students in fall activities,” another wrote. “Don’t get me wrong, I fully understand that participation in these activities is voluntary, I just don’t see any reason to adjust the calendar in a manner that would penalize kids who put in that extra time and effort.”

“A is great for us students,” another responded.

“B. A doesn’t give teachers who teach summer school time to rest and get our mandatory professional development hour,” someone commented.

With this commentary in mind, Willett said she met with the calendar committee and the district educational improvement committee to come to a comprehensive conclusion. For those who posed concerns about daycare, she said she spoke to local afterschool programs AlphaBEST and the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley to get their input on what an additional school break would mean.

“The one thing that both of them said to me, unprompted, is they build their schedule around us,” Willett said. “They wait until Bryan ISD votes and approves their instructional calendar, and then they make decisions on what their schedule looks like.”

Board member Leo Gonzalez II said he had community members tell him Wednesday days off were problematic.

“We did strategically choose a day in the middle of the week,” Willett responded. “In the past, when you have an early release on Friday or on Mondays, the attendance seems to be much lower and by being in the middle of the week it’s not giving that opportunity for a long weekend.”

This applies to both students and staff, she added.

“From the human resources perspective, I think that when we build a calendar we have to consider the time and effort that it takes teachers to plan, and we give them 45 minutes within the day for their conference period and planning time,” Carol Cune, assistant superintendent of human resources, said regarding early release days.

The result is that teachers do not have ample time to get things accomplished and create quality lesson plans, she added.

“We have planning days embedded into the calendar which makes that an attractive thing for recruiting for the human resources department,” Cune said.

Janice Williamson, executive director of student health, fitness and athletics, said coaches were asked about both calendars because many people raised questions about transportation, practices and games during Calendar A’s proposed fall break.

“Those coaches, those extracurricular, they are going to practice on those days, but they don’t have responsibility in the classroom at that time, so they would get their practice done early, be able to go home and actually have a week during football season to be with their kids and their family,” she said of the football coaches.

Athletic Director Derek Rush said both Rudder football coach Eric Ezar and Bryan football coach Ricky Tullos believed either calendar could work.

Rush did say Tullos was excited about Calendar A because his athletes would be able to get into a routine earlier while Ezar leaned toward Calendar B so that they could potentially have two weeks of two-a-days.

“Overall, either calendar would work for both of those guys,” Rush said.

Regarding transportation to practice, Rush said athletes would ride together, or plans could be made for coaches with their CDL license to provide rides in district school buses. This applies to middle school students as well.

Others weighed in about additional students the fall break would impact, including cheerleaders, drill team and band members. Williamson said there are ways around the potential of having games during fall break such as scheduling the district’s athletic bye week during the break.

“One other option that the coaches liked was it comes at a time before the end of a six weeks and so the coaches felt like after practice those kids who were a little challenged academically they could require them to stay a little bit longer that day, put them in a classroom and encourage them to work to get caught up so that academically they would be better off as well,” Williamson said.

Even though several board members stated their hesitations for incorporating a fall break into the calendar, Willett said they will closely observe the impact of an additional break on the 2023-24 school year. In addition, she said the district has ample time to make preparations for that extra week in October.

In regard to the 2023-24 Bryan Collegiate High School calendar, Principal Tommy Roberts requested that the board approve the same calendar (A) without the additional early release dates because BCHS gets out of school at 1:50 p.m. every Friday for the purpose of teacher professional development.

School boundaries

From September 2022 to Tuesday, the Bryan school district worked to solidify its school boundary adjustments in order to balance elementary and intermediate school enrollment and prepare for the opening of Sadberry Intermediate in August 2023. Tuesday, the board unanimously voted in favor of option two, which correlated with the community’s response on the school boundaries survey.

Option two includes the movement of Johnson Elementary’s pre-kindergarten program to Bowen Elementary and minor boundary adjustments at the elementary school level as well as minor boundary adjustments for the emergent bilingual program from Branch Elementary to Crockett Elementary; Fannin Elementary to Neal Elementary; and Branch Elementary to Jones Elementary.

There will be no changes to the dual language programs with option two, but minor boundary adjustments will be made between Long Intermediate and Rayburn Intermediate to make room for Sadberry Intermediate.

A new implementation section in FC(LOCAL) will allow students entering the last grade of their school — fourth, sixth and eighth grades — to remain on their campus. However, district transportation will not be provided unless they are attending the school as part of a program-specific transfer for advanced academics or a special program not offered at every campus.

Incoming fourth graders for the 2023-24 school year do have the option to submit student transfer requests until Feb. 17 if they wish to remain at their current campus for their final elementary school year. While these students will be allowed to remain on campus, their siblings will be reassigned based on changes to the attendance boundaries and expected to attend the new school.

In February, communication will be provided to parents and families regarding these boundary adjustments and where each student will be attending school, Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra said. From March to August, students will have the opportunity to participate in events at their new schools in hopes of making it a smooth transition.