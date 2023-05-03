The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents announced the election of William “Bill” Mahomes Jr. of Dallas as chairman and Robert L. "Bob" Albritton of Fort Worth as vice chairman on Wednesday.

According to a press release following the meeting, both Mahomes, Class of ‘69, and Albritton, Class of ‘71, were appointed to the Board of Regents in 2015 by Gov. Gregg Abbott, and they were reappointed in 2021. Mahomes has served as vice chairman for the past two years.

“I appreciate the confidence my colleagues on the Board of Regents placed in me today as well as the trust Governor Abbott has shown me,” Mahomes said in the release. “I am honored to lead this board as we strive to help advance teaching, research and service in every corner of Texas.”

In Dallas, Mahomes was Executive Vice President and general counsel at Vista Bank until earlier this year; he now serves on the Vista Bank Board of Directors as well as the advisory board of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, the release stated.

Mahomes was the first black student to graduate after four years in the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, and reached several such milestones during his legal career and service on numerous corporate and civic boards, according to the release.

“I’ve never thought that being the first was especially important, even though I understand why others mark its significance,” Mahomes said in the release. “My perspective is always to stay focused on doing my best, making a positive impact and ensuring better opportunities for the next generation.”

Mahomes is the second African American to serve as chairman of the Board of Regents. Bill Jones, Class of ‘81, of Austin served as chairman from 2007-2009.

The telephonic meeting Wednesday was a first for the newest members of the Board of Regents: David Baggett of Houston, John Bellinger of San Antonio and Sam Torn of Houston were confirmed by the Senate a week earlier. Their six-year terms expire in 2029, the release stated.

They replaced three former board chairmen whose terms had expired: Tim Leach of Midland, Elaine Mendoza of San Antonio and Cliff Thomas of Victoria.

The leadership of board committees was also announced: Mike Hernandez, Audit; Mike Plank, Academic and Student Affairs; Jay Graham, Finance; Randy Brooks, Buildings and Physical Plant.