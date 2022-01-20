Bike MS: Texas MS 150 to finish at Kyle Field's 50-yard line

A celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony held Friday at Kyle Field could mark the beginning of more Texas A&M alumni and officials' involvement in the Bike MS: Texas MS 150, the annual two-day bicycling event that will now finish at Kyle Field's 50-yard line.
Community volunteer Lisa Aldrich said she hopes the event becomes even larger in College Station than the previous 35 years when the event finished at the Capitol Complex in Austin, not only to better promote and raise money for multiple sclerosis, but to get more Aggies and businesses involved in the cause.
"I know more Aggies that have become engaged," Aldrich said. "To have the chance to ride across Kyle Field on the 50-yard-line; there's Aggies signing up just for that."
Bike MS: Texas MS 150, which will take place April 30-May 1, is the largest fundraising event for multiple sclerosis in the country. It raises an average $10-14 million a year, according to Linda Bates, president of the National MS Society South Central Chapter. Multiple sclerosis is a lifelong autoimmune disease with no known cure that impacts the nervous system and varies in severity depending on the person; it commonly occurs around 20-30 years of age, Bates said.
“Those that can get on a treatment will be able to live somewhat regular lives, but for others they’ll have issues with their walking, with their sight,” Bates said. “It can be quite debilitating and certainly a very expensive chronic illness to live with. The treatment options are very expensive even with insurance, so it’s life changing for people.”
Riders will start from one of the three locations in Houston: Energy Corridor, Katy or Waller; or from Austin via an overnight in La Grange before finishing the race at Kyle Field.
Bates said race organizers looked for an iconic spot that people would be excited to finish at after the Capitol Complex in Austin was no longer available. Kyle Field was planned to be the finish line for the ride in 2020 and 2021, but COVID-19 and bad weather forced cancellations.
“We were so welcomed by the university and the town itself because Bryan-College Station has been so welcoming,” Bates said. “We really needed that to be able to execute a great experience for all of our riders, volunteers and then the families that come in to support the riders.”
Anyone 12 years or older can participate with those under 18 required to ride alongside an adult. To keep riders refreshed, there will be stops every 10 miles or so with food and drinks, Bates said. Food also will be provided during the overnight stay in La Grange.
Those that live in Bryan-College Station wanting to participate can take a shuttle the night before the start to the Houston area where they can begin their ride, Bates said.
Bike MS: Texas MS 150 expects to have 7,500 riders this year, while over $1 million of a $10 million goal has been raised, Bates said. Numerous volunteer opportunities also are available, Bates said.
“Part of what makes it fun for riders is having people from the community come out and cheer them on in support,” Bates said. “We also welcome the community to come out and either volunteer or cheer people along on that Sunday as they come into College Station.”
For Aldrich, this was an opportunity to help those struggling with multiple sclerosis such as several of her friends. Aldrich encourages those in the community to lend a hand as the fundraiser approaches.
"We'll need volunteers at the rest stations along the way. We'll need volunteers on the 30th to help load bikes in trucks, so we need volunteers and there are many needs for volunteers," Aldrich said.
Aggieland Outfitters, a local sponsor for the fundraiser hosted a kickoff party Friday with food, drinks and information about multiple sclerosis. The Aggie Cycling team powered by Houston Physicians' Hospital was in attendance to help raise money for the Aggies riding in May.
"The profit sharing that they're doing for us at the store is for Aggie Cycling, so we're super grateful," said Thea Lockett, Neuroscience Coordinator at Houston Physicians’ Hospital and team captain for the Aggie Cycling team. "We're so glad to be partnering with Aggieland Outfitters, so we're fortunate, we're blessed."
Two Houston Physicians' Hospital doctors, Ed Garcia and Jeff Cannella, had ridden in MS150 for 20 years, when, in 2012, Cannella was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis that affected his right leg and hip, Lockett said.
"Dr. Garcia told him lets get a tandem bicycle and we'll bike it together to continue the event," Lockett said. "They started saying you guys should be involved in this, it's a great cause. It's turned into a great big passion. Our goal is to manage the team, make sure everybody has a great time, raise a bunch of money to support a cure and have fun along the way."
To register for the event go to bikemstexas150.org or call 855-372-1331. Use the code AGGIE25 for 25% off registration cost. For information on volunteering, email VolunteerTexasMS150@nmss.org.