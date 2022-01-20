Bike MS: Texas MS 150 to finish at Kyle Field's 50-yard line

Riders will start from one of the three locations in Houston: Energy Corridor, Katy or Waller; or from Austin via an overnight in La Grange before finishing the race at Kyle Field.

Bates said race organizers looked for an iconic spot that people would be excited to finish at after the Capitol Complex in Austin was no longer available. Kyle Field was planned to be the finish line for the ride in 2020 and 2021, but COVID-19 and bad weather forced cancellations.

“We were so welcomed by the university and the town itself because Bryan-College Station has been so welcoming,” Bates said. “We really needed that to be able to execute a great experience for all of our riders, volunteers and then the families that come in to support the riders.”

Anyone 12 years or older can participate with those under 18 required to ride alongside an adult. To keep riders refreshed, there will be stops every 10 miles or so with food and drinks, Bates said. Food also will be provided during the overnight stay in La Grange.

Those that live in Bryan-College Station wanting to participate can take a shuttle the night before the start to the Houston area where they can begin their ride, Bates said.