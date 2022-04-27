Bike MS: Texas 150 rider shares his story

An expected 6,000-7,500 cyclists will make their way down to Kyle Field as part of the Bike MS: Texas 150, al two-day cycling event that will take place this weekend.

One of those cyclists will be Texas A&M alum Jeff Lewis, who will be riding for the fourth time in the event alongside his wife, Angela. Lewis, then a manager of a small catering company, was diagnosed with MS in 2014, and first noticed signs two years earlier when he couldn’t get his left and right legs in sync.

“I thought I pulled something," Lewis said of the apparent injury. "Whenever my staff is loading, unloading I’m right there with them, sleeves rolled up getting dirty. And I’m a dedicated father; my son was 2 at the time, so maybe playing around with him or what not.”

While leaving a concert with his brother-in-law, Lewis noticed road signs and the roads themselves seemed to shake, so he scheduled an eye appointment where he was told he had perfect vision. During a Thanksgiving trip in Tennessee, everything “snowballed,” he said.

“I was already having kind of a hard time walking, but at that point in time my vision got really bad and then I was starting having a hard time speaking; my speech became very slurred,” Lewis said.

After four magnetic resonance imaging tests, Lewis said a neurologist diagnosed him with MS. He was told as a Black male he was at the “very bottom of the totem pole” as far as who gets MS in terms of race and gender, and based off the science it would attack him even harder, Lewis recalled being told.

“I kind of blacked out thinking, 'I can’t believe this is happening to me of all people,'" he said. "I’m a loyal husband, a dedicated father; I’m that dude that lets people over in traffic in Houston. I didn’t get it. I really didn’t get a chance to process it.”

At 3:30 a.m. on the third day after his diagnosis, Lewis said he cried like a baby and struggled to breathe. He wants people to understand the mental, as well as physical, toll when diagnosed with an incurable, progressive and chronic disease.

“You don’t know when it’s going to happen," he said. "Sometimes you can have what’s called exasperation where the symptoms will flare. Sometimes you get it back and sometimes it’s not coming back and you’re now at 75% [capacity] of your body.”

Between the timeframe of being diagnosed and receiving treatment, Lewis said he lost his company, his health, vision, speech and ability to walk without assistance. Fortunately, Lewis said the MS Society puts in the time and money to ensure people like him and others live their best life.

“I always like to touch on that and make sure I’m very clear about that because I am not only fighting for myself, but all the other individuals who are suffering in silence, and there are a lot of them,” he said.

Cyclists will begin their journey Saturday at one of four starting locations either in Houston (Energy Corridor), Katy, Waller or at the Capitol in Austin. An overnight will be spent at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in La Grange before finishing Sunday at Kyle Field. Those living in Bryan-College Station can take a shuttle to Houston the night before the events start where they can begin the race.

This year’s Bike MS: Texas 150 already has raised more than $6 million with a goal of $7.5 million, according to organizers. The money raised will fund research into multiple sclerosis, an incurable lifelong autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system, said Brandice Pierre, senior director of Bike MS south central. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20-50, Pierre said.

“Research estimates upwards of 10,000 children, under the age of 18, that are living with MS worldwide. There are nearly one million people in the United States living with MS, which is about two times what the previous estimate was,” Pierre said.

Cycling distance will range between 73–100 miles depending on the route. Pierre said it’s a “fully supported ride” that features multiple rest stops to provide hydration and snacks, and ride marshals and medics will be onsite. In Fayetteville, riders can stop at a “bubble bistro” where they can learn more about MS from those who are living with it, Pierre said.

“We’re really focusing on overcoming some of the inertia that we’ve had in the past couple of years," Pierre said. "We’ve had COVID-19 and then last year’s ride was flooded out, so we’re really hoping to make this a super memorable, epic ride with an epic finish at Kyle Field this year.”

Lewis said events like Bike MS: Texas 150 helps to keep hope alive. As a walking, talking and seeing example of how money goes back into research and development to help the afflicted, Lewis said he cannot stress how thankful he is for everyone's involvement.

“When you removed the letter I from illness and replace it with we the word becomes wellness," he said. "It’s applicable to life. I feel like when we as people, as a collective come together we can do anything.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.