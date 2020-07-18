Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley relies on relationships, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced staff members and mentors to find new ways of connecting.
The national organization was established in 1904 to provide children with adult volunteers who can serve as mentors with a goal of helping them “realize their potential and build their futures,” according to its website.
Geke Verspui, a mentor and volunteer manager with the local organization, said one of the most important things she and her “little sister,” 13-year-old Jomarea Thompson, have learned through the pandemic is that there are other ways to stay in touch besides in-person contact.
“That also gives me hope for the future,” Verspui said. “If you cannot see one another, you can still stay in touch.”
Thompson said it was hard to adjust at first, because for nearly five years she and Verspui have shared activities like hiking and bird-watching.
It was Thompson’s idea to use Google Duo for their chats so they can still see each other.
“I like to see how she’s doing and things like that, and to know how everything’s going,” Thompson said.
During these chats, Verspui said they have learned about the Bahamas and the beaches in Florida, and discussed Thompson’s aspirations of becoming a fashion designer. Their talks have included other topics, including the protests going on around the country. Thompson said she is looking forward to getting to meet with Verspui in person again.
Each mentor has his or her own way of keeping in touch with their little brother or sister, Verspui said. Google Duo has worked for her and Thompson, but others find a regular phone call works better. Some volunteers have sent care packages to their child or teen with activities to do at home, she said.
Terry Dougherty, Brazos Valley branch director,
emphasized the importance of kids knowing that people outside their friend group and family care about them.
Most meetings between volunteers and children are still happening virtually, Dougherty said, though some have decided to start meeting in person while practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.
Interviews and match introductions have started to take place in person again, she said, also with safety measures in place.
“We are at least going forward now,” she said.
Dougherty said the branch is looking at having a recruitment campaign to get more mentors, especially male mentors, into the community-based program, noting there were more than 90 youth on the wait list.
To become part of BBBS, mentors must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license and car insurance. Before getting a match, BBBS checks references and also does a background check on all potential mentors.
Mentors also must go through a training program and make a yearlong commitment to meet with their little brother or sister two to four times a month.
“It is just a matter of trying to let them flourish, that they find their sparks, like what I’m doing with Jomarea,” Verspui said. “Finding out what she really wants, and see how I can cultivate that so she can keep growing.”
For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters, go to bbbsbrazos.com.
