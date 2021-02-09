 Skip to main content
Bice retiring from Aggieland Humane Society after 30 years
Bice retiring from Aggieland Humane Society after 30 years

Kathy Bice, the executive director of the Aggieland Humane Society, has announced plans to retire after nearly 30 years with the organization.

Bice was the founding executive director of the Brazos Animal Shelter, which later became the Aggieland Humane Society.

She left the position in 2003 and resumed the role in 2012.

She will retire in the fall, according to an announcement released Monday.

A national recruiting firm has been hired to search for her replacement.

