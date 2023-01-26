Bernice King discusses her father's impact during 16th annual MLK Breakfast

Bernice A. King was 5 years old when her father, Martin Luther King Jr., was assassinated, but despite losing her father forever she focused on the impact his life had on the world.

“If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change anything as it relates to my father; even the fact that his life was taken innocently,” she said Thursday during Texas A&M University’s 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast at the Memorial Student Center Bethancourt Ballroom. “Although I would have liked to have my father growing up and being there … I have come to the realization that although I want those things, the world is better because of his life. I wouldn’t want to take that from the world. I can’t imagine a world without Martin Luther King Jr. I think he was one of the best gifts to the world.”

Bernice King shared her perspective on her father’s legacy and how he changed society during a discussion with Troy Harden, director of the Race and Ethnic Studies Institute at Texas A&M. The breakfast is organized by Texas A&M and the Memorial Student Center Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee.

Harden asked her how it felt to share her father with the world, and even though she said she wouldn’t change anything and loves sharing her father’s life, she said it was frustrating to realize how often people misappropriated him.

“I am challenging people to really study the entire King. We take a little excerpt here and there and never understand the context with which he spoke,” she said. “My father never condoned violence in any form, and people will take that [out of context] because they just took the quotable King, but not the livable King which is a whole comprehensive King.”

She went on to share what life was like after her father was killed and the amount of loss she experienced in her life. She praised her mother, Coretta Scott King, as she was an advocate for peace and found the perfect match for a partner in life as she was an inspiration to her father.

“She really encouraged him with a lot of strategy that was taking place during the [civil rights] movement and she would give him a lot of feedback,” Bernice King said. “It was her who stood side by side with him to do that. So she was not only the wind beneath the wings, she happened to be the wings.”

On the topic of nonviolence, Bernice King stressed the importance of removing the dash in the word nonviolence.

“To this day when we do interviews, they always put the dash there in ‘nonviolence’ when I am talking,” she said. “That suggests the absence of violence, and that is not what nonviolence is. Daddy said, ‘True peace is not the absence of tension it is the presence of justice.’ So nonviolence is the presence of something that is positive and that is powerful. … My father felt that nonviolence was the most powerful thing to lead people to transformation.”

Harden also asked what advice she would give to young people and she said: “Don’t check out.” She emphasized the importance of young people being the stronghold of making change happen, and to express democracy and not give up even when restless.

When Harden asked what brings her joy, King responded with something her mother used to tell her often.

“Baby, the darkest hour is always before the dawn,” she recalled. “That is what gives me joy, knowing the daybreak is coming and the work I am doing … I know we can change this world.”

Siara Anderson, a Texas A&M freshman studying telecommunication media studies, took what Bernice King’s mother said to heart.

“Being a minority student on a campus that is as massive as A&M, can be really tough sometimes and sometimes it can feel like I am just one in 77,000 students,” she said. “Sometimes things can get tough and it can feel lonely and like you don’t have anyone in your corner. But like Coretta Scott King said, ‘The darkest hour is before the dawn.’ So you know that even if things feel like they are going to be tough, it always improves eventually.”

During Harden’s introduction of King, he highlighted her work as a vessel for many.

“Bernice A. King is a minister, attorney and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Harden said. “Bernice is a global thought leader, strategist, solutionist, orator, peace advocate and CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, also known as the King Center; which was founded by her mother as the official living memorial to the life, work and legacy of her father.”

Through her work at the King Center, she educates youth and adults around the world about the nonviolent principals and strategies modeled by her parents, Harden said. The Nonviolence365 Education Training and the Beloved Community Talks is a courageous conversation platform about the difficult racial and social justice issues impacting our world, he said.

Bernice King holds a doctorate of law, and a Master of Divinity degree from Candler School of Theology at Emory University, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Spelman College. She also received an honorary Doctor of Divinity from Wesley College and Clinton College.

For more information about the King Center, visit thekingcenter.org.