Bee school for beginners to advanced beekeepers to be held in Brenham

The Central Texas Beekeepers Association will hold its 12th annual Central Texas Beginning Beekeepers School this Saturday at Brenham High School, and will feature over 30 presenters and about 80 sessions covering more than 50 topics on bees and beekeeping.

The school is for beginner, intermediate and advanced beekeepers, however it started with the intention to inform beginners on how to take care of bees and promote a healthy living style for their environment, according to bee school founder Michael Kelling.

“About 14 years ago we had a beekeeping club in Brenham and one of our members suggested we start a school. It started out at my house and we had 35 people and then 80 people, and then the next year 170 people,” Kelling said. “We grew so big that we had to be moved to the fairgrounds in Brenham and that next year we got up to 360 participants.”

In 2020, the bee school was scheduled for the end of March but was reschedule to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelling said. The bee school will have up to 750 individuals from across the state including vendors, teachers, students and workers. Participants will be able to take any class they would like from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have a catered barbeque lunch at noon. Kelling said participants also will be able to have a session with Cedar Anderson, who invented the Flow Hive, and will have a chance to experience live bees in their hive.

Kelling said the Beekeepers Association has a youth program for students between fifth and 12th grade who partake in monthly classes at their regular meetings.

“After the students complete nine or 10 of those classes, we will give them bee protective suits, bee boxes to assemble and we will give them the bees to put in there,” he said. “It costs about $800 per student to do this and that is why we do this bee school, because some of the profit from this school will go toward those students for their equipment.”

He noted why bees are important to agriculture and to the environment.

“Albert Einstein said if the bees go extinct, three years later mankind will go extinct,” Kelling said. “Every three bites of food you eat, two are there because a bee pollenated something; people don’t realize how important bees are to their food source, and we promote doing what is best for the bees.”

Juliana Rangel, an associate professor of Apiculture in the Department of Entomology at Texas A&M University, will make a presentation at the bee school with some of her undergraduate and graduate students.

“My lab is going to have a booth where we will talk about our research programs and pass around information material about bees, pollinators and our program,” she said. “I have students from my undergraduate classes at A&M volunteering at the bee school for class credit, and I am particularly speaking about mating and reproductive biology of honey bees. I will also have my graduate students there to talk about their research.”

Dennis Herbert helped author the bill that provides agricultural valuation or tax exemption for bees, and he also will give a presentation during a session at the bee school.

“This is a fairly new law that Texas implemented in February of 2012 and it allows small land owners, five to 20 acres, to be able to receive their ag valuation or exemption for that property as they are beekeepers and raise bees,” he said. “I helped walk it through legislation [in order to] to help move bees out into larger areas and to have more beekeepers.”

Herbert shared what example he presented to legislators to urge them to have bees qualify in the ag valuation.

“For example, as a landowner next to me you have 200 acres and you raise cotton. Well if I have 10 acres across the fence from you and you raise bees, you get your ag valuation on your property and I don’t; yet my bees are flying across the fence and pollinating your crop and helping make a living for you,” he said. “I know it has helped from this standpoint and [Texas Beekeepers Association] clubs have increased by 300% since this law went into effect. If you have more clubs, you have more beekeepers, and with more beekeepers you have more bees.”

Chris Doggett, the publications director for the Texas Beekeeping Association, said he has been a presenter at the bee school for more than five years. He will instruct a Beekeeping 101 course where he will explain types of bees, queens, drones, workers and equipment and pollination.

To register for the bee school visit, tinyurl.com/2022BeeSchool or call Kelling at 277-0411.

For more information on the Central Texas Beekeepers Association, visit centraltexasbeekeepers.org.

