BCS Together taking drive-up donations to help foster care kids

A new local faith-based ministry is in the process of collecting clothing, toys and personal care products for children in the foster care system.
BCS Together will continue accepting donations at any of dozens of local business locations this weekend, leading up to a drive-up donation event set for Wednesday.
The organization has assisted more than 400 children since the organization’s launch in January, according to spokeswoman Lauren Falcone. The ministry works with local organizations such as Scotty’s House child advocacy center and Voice for Children — CASA of Brazos Valley, offering items to new caregivers of those entered into foster care or kinship care. BCS Together provides everything from clothes to diapers to toys.
“When a kid gets taken into foster care, they literally leave their home with what’s on their back,” Falcone said.
BCS Together already has received donations at several of about 40 Bryan and College Station businesses. Donors can visit these partners during the businesses’ respective operating hours and drop off any of the following new and unused items: diapers, baby wipes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, children’s clothing, children’s pajamas, toys, toddler socks, teen socks, toddler underwear and teen underwear. Donations can be made through Sunday.
For anyone who misses the Sunday deadline, BCS Together also will be hosting a drive-up donation event at their headquarters in Bryan, located at 3811 Old College Road. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Additionally, items can be purchased online through Target and Amazon.com, where BCS Together has established registry lists.
“The [donation] drive started this Monday, and it’s been phenomenal,” Falcone said. “I don’t think many people in town know there is a foster situation or problem. We have only been open since January, and the social media response has been huge. If that translates into action, I’m really excited about this week.”
Businesses with dropoff boxes include some preschools and church schools, car dealerships and athletic/activity clubs. A few examples include St. Joseph Catholic School near Downtown Bryan, the Kiddie Academies of both Bryan and College Station, Allen Honda off Texas 6 in College Station, and Blackwater Draw Brewing Company in Downtown Bryan. A full list of participating businesses is available online at www.facebook.com/bcstogether.
For more information on BCS Together, visit bcstogether.org.
