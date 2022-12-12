BCS Modern wins annual Downtown Bryan Impact Award

Chris Lawrence and René Graham — founders of the real estate development firm BCS Modern — recently received the Downtown Impact Award for the city of Bryan because of their revitalization efforts downtown.

Lawrence and Graham both said this has been a long time coming, as they were the first to put a footprint in Downtown Bryan which led to many blueprints in order to bring the area back to life.

“I am so happy for everything that we do down there in Downtown Bryan and it has continued so well that we are able to even get this award,” Lawrence said Monday, three days after being honored at the Volunteer Awards Reception at the Stella Hotel. “It really came down to making a plan to redeveloping everything we could and not focus on anything else.”

As they received the award, former mayors Jason Bienski and Andrew Nelson and Mayor Bobby Gutierrez were there to celebrate them.

“The three mayors that we have worked so closely with were all present, and it was such a cool experience because it was very much an accumulation of our work over time. We have had a long presence there,” she recalled. “It was like receiving an award from three successors.”

Their first three projects downtown were the first, second and third new developments in 55 years, according to city staff. Lawrence founded BCS Modern in 2010 with Graham as co-founder and both said the sole purpose for BCS Modern was to redevelop Downtown Bryan into a place where they wanted to live.

Gutierrez presented their award at the ceremony and later reflected on what an impact they have had on Downtown Bryan.

“Chris and René are very well deserving of this award for all of the hard work and dedication they have put into their projects to revitalize Downtown Bryan,” Gutierrez said Monday. “I can’t wait to see what they do next.”

The Downtown Impact Award was established in 2000 and is selected by the mayor. Former Mayor Andrew Nelson selected BCS Modern before his term ended earlier this year.

The award recognizes business owners who have influenced the revitalization of Historic Downtown Bryan, and have directly contributed to making Bryan a better place to live, work and do business, according to the press release.

Nelson said BCS Modern has made an impact with investment year after year.

“If you look at what they are doing to make this impact project after project, they are finding ways to integrate modern businesses, architecture and design into a historic urban area, and they do it very well,” he said. “They are doing it with timeless architecture; they are not trying to build buildings that look like they are from the late 1800s or early 1900s. They have built timeless modern buildings that fit into that type of landscape. And they started doing it when no one else would.”

Nelson said by revitalizing a historical area it will pave the way for other developers.

“As impressed as I am with the work that they did to help renovate the Queen [Theatre], over the next 50 years in order for Downtown Bryan to continue to thrive and grow, we are going to have to build new buildings,” Nelson said. “We need people to show us the way on how to build aesthetically pleasing and timeless buildings that still fit into the beautiful, charming, historic Downtown area and do it in a way which people will want to live there, and they have shown us the way.”

Lawrence said it is about the dedication to Downtown Bryan and the people.

“I think that is one of the most important things,” he said. “Our current projects are on Main Street with apartments that will bring people to Downtown and is one of the things that will keep it going for a much longer time. That coupled with our dedication to the arts gives us a much longer sustainability.”

Lawrence said what he loves about Downtown Bryan is that it feels more urban and it is walkable.

"I have a 10-block radius that I can really live my life in,” he said. “Whenever I need to get out of town I hop on a plane and get out of town, but whenever I am back home it feels like a little urban piece of Bryan-College Station and I love that.”

Lawrence received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Design from Texas A&M University in 1996. He served on the Community Development Advisory Committee, Save the Queen Committee, Downtown Bryan Association Board and the Executive Board of the American Institute of Architects in the Brazos Valley Chapter, according to the BCS Modern website.

Graham said their first project with the 24th Street Downtown Homes is special and dear to her heart because it set their path for the future.

“We were the first to begin new construction and residential development in and around Downtown Bryan and the point was we have to help support this community,” she said. “If there are not places for people to live then why would they spend time around here? We knew there needed to be a holistic community of where you live, where you play and visit.”

She recalled back in 2010 when places were boarded up, vacant and unoccupied in Downtown Bryan.

“The Queen had its roof caving in and had not been redeveloped, there were people worried about their safety going to Downtown, and now it is a thriving and wonderful place. It feels like something out of a movie,” she said. “While BCS Modern is based in community and culture, our work has spread far beyond just our own projects. There are a lot of ways to contribute and to integrate and to continue collaborations and that has been a very important part of BCS Modern since day one.”

Graham is also a founding board member of Downtown Arts & Culture Association and won the first National Endowment for the Arts grant in Bryan. BCS Modern has completed the construction and development of $8 million of real estate in Downtown Bryan — with another $24 million in process, according to the press release.

Currently, BCS Modern is working on Jordan’s Lofts apartments in Downtown, which are expected to be complete by next summer, and Lorca Apartments, which will feature luxury multifamily units in Downtown Bryan and will have a retail space and an art gallery sponsored by the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, Lawrence said.

For more information about BCS Modern, visit bcsml.com.