BCS Habitat for Humanity receives $5K grant, plans to build home and subdivision

Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity nonprofit organization was presented a $5,000 check from the State Farm Insurance Agency of BCS to go toward building a home in Bryan for a family in need.

Habitat accepted the Good Neighbor Citizenship grant from State Farm through their homeownership program at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse in Bryan on Thursday morning.

Matt Browning, Habitat’s marketing and communications coordinator, said they applied for this grant specifically because of its “emphasis on assisting organizations that are dedicated to helping build safer, stronger and better-educated communities.”

“We have worked with State Farm intermittently since 2007 to build homes in our community, and are excited to continue this relationship as we use the funds from this grant to build a home in partnership with one of our habitat families,” he said. “These funds will be going directly toward funding the construction of one of our partner families currently working toward building their Habitat home.”

Carl Orozco, Habitat’s director of development, said they have not yet selected a family to live in the home they plan to build in Bryan with these funds, however, he said he is excited Habitat was able to receive this grant as it will continue to help their organization in more ways than one.

“The work we do is important, but it is expensive and in order to continue doing what we do, we need grants like this to allow us to buy the materials, to buy the property, and to do the things we need to in order to provide safe and affordable housing for families here in the Bryan/College Station area,” he said.

Kelli Dozier, a State Farm sales leader, said it is their philanthropic mission to build stronger communities.

“State Farm has worked with Habitat to support affordable housing efforts. We’re happy this grant will help Bryan/College Station Habitat ease the burden for a family soon,” she said Thursday.

Andy York, Habitat’s executive director, also said they are grateful to State Farm for supporting their mission to build homes for the people of BCS.

“[This] will change a family’s life by allowing them to put down roots, live healthier lives, focus on education and improve their finances,” he said Thursday.

In addition, Orozco said BCS Habitat is planning to build Hope Subdivision in Bryan, which will be located near Jane Long Intermediate School.

“The first phase of this subdivision is going to be 22 homes and we hope to break ground on that sometime in August or September of this year,” he said. “Once the subdivision is completed in about five to six years, it will be an 88-home subdivision.”

As a reminder, Orozco said Habitat does not provide free homes to residents of BCS.

“We are an organization that has been in Bryan-College Station for the last 30 years and people still think that Habitat gives away free homes — these homes are not free. These homeowners buy the homes from us and they do that via a 0% interest loan,” he said. “That loan is what makes it affordable, it is interest free. They do have to pay a mortgage and those mortgages are returned to us as a nonprofit and we roll those mortgages over into the next house. All of these homeowners that are giving us mortgage payments we use those proceeds to build the next house and the next house.”

Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing organization. Founded in 1989, BCS Habitat has partnered with more than 300 individuals and families.

For more information, visit habitatbcs.org.

