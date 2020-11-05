BBB: Online purchase scams increase in 2020

According to the BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, online purchase scams ranked among the riskiest scams for the past three consecutive years. The report, which uses exposure, susceptibility and monetary loss to calculate risk index, was released in early March. Weeks later, consumers’ online presence increased as COVID-19 forced businesses to close and required individuals to stay home and social distance.

An increased online presence meant more opportunity for scammers to target consumers as they shop online. Data from a Better Business Bureau study shows that nearly 40% of Scam Tracker reports were about online purchase scams, and more than 80% of consumers reporting these scams lost money. On average, $93 were lost to online purchase scams in 2020, a higher amount than the $76 median loss reported in 2019. More than 1,000 Texans have reported online purchase scams this year, with consumers losing hundreds — and sometimes even thousands — of dollars.

Shoppers actively shopping for products were more likely to lose money than those who encountered ads while passively looking online. The riskiest product types for online shoppers were pets and pet supplies, costing consumers an average of $660.