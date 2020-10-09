BBB: Give wisely during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Every October, countries across the world observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month to increase awareness of this disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among U.S. women. In Texas alone, nearly 17,000 new cases of breast cancer were reported in 2017. Unfortunately, there is no cure, and funds are needed to continue research.

There are countless ways to contribute, and consumers help raise millions of dollars for breast cancer research each year, often by purchasing “pink ribbon” items. However, people should exercise caution when they give to ensure their money is being used as advertised. Use these tips from BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance before you donate:

• Shop smart. Some companies donate proceeds from sales of specific items, designated with pink ribbons or packaging. When shopping for “pink ribbon” items, see if the promotion is transparent about how the donation will be used, which charity it will benefit and how much of the purchase will be donated. Watch out for vague claims of proceeds benefiting unspecified charities.