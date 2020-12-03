BBB: Common scams to watch for this holiday season

The holidays are a time for family and celebration, but scammers are putting seasonal spins on everyday scams. During this hectic time, consumers may be too focused on finding the right gifts and best deals to recognize red flags. Some scams are more common than others during the holidays, but the best way to avoid them is knowing how to spot them.

Hot toy scams, for example, happen when the year’s most popular toys sell out in stores, and desperate parents turn to online searches. Scammers take advantage by creating convincing website and advertising they have the toy on sale for an incredible price. Shoppers pay for the toy, but it never arrives. In a year in which online sales, and online purchase scams, have been rapidly increasing, it is especially important to be aware of hot toy scams.

More online shopping also means more deliveries and, therefore, more opportunities for delivery scams and package theft. Scammers may send emails directing you to a link to access important information about your package, such as tracking numbers or shipping information. This is often a sign of a phishing scam, which can leave you vulnerable to identity theft. Other times, thieves may follow delivery trucks, waiting to steal packages off of your porch before you can bring them inside.