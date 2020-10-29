BBB: Be wary of healthcare-related scams regarding Medicare, ACA enrollment

Open enrollment for Medicare has begun, and open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is close behind, beginning Nov. 1. BBB Scam Tracker has received dozens of consumer reports of healthcare scams since September 2020. They received calls and recorded messages from scammers claiming they can help you navigate your insurance options.

Scam callers, who may refer to themselves as something like a “health care benefits advocate,” promise they can enroll you in a cheaper, better Medicare program while allowing you to maintain the same services you already have. You simply need to provide personal information, such as your Medicare ID number or Social Security number, to get started.

Other Scam Tracker reports detail scammers attempting to frighten them into sharing personal information, alleging your Medicare account will be suspended or discontinued if you don’t re-enroll. The fake representative claims the ability to solve the problem if you share your account numbers.

As you prepare for open enrollment, use these tips from your Better Business Bureau to stay safe: