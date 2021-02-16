 Skip to main content
Baylor Scott & White phones back up; clinics to be closed Wednesday
Baylor Scott & White phones back up; clinics to be closed Wednesday

Baylor Scott & White in College Station

Baylor Scott & White’s College Station Region phone lines were back up Tuesday afternoon after going down earlier in the day. Patients can now call in to normal phone lines for information or additional needs.

All Baylor Scott & White clinics in the College Station region, including College Station, Bryan, Brenham, Navasota and surrounding communities, will be closed on Wednesday. Convenient care, where patients can walk in for urgent care needs that do not require an emergency room, will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station. In-person appointments scheduled for Wednesday are being rescheduled.

All Baylor Scott & White hospitals remain open.

Virtual care options are available at MyBSWHealth.com or on the MyBSWHealth app. 

