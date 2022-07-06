Battle of the Badges fundraiser to raise awareness of sexual assault in College Station

Members of Brazos County law enforcement are teaming up in a Battle of the Badges 5-kilometer rowing competition to raise funds for the Brazos Valley Sexual Assault Resource Center.

Brazos County residents are invited to watch the competition between six members of the Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas A&M Police Department as they row to raise funds for SARC, according to Lindsey LeBlanc, executive director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center and owner of Row House in College Station where the competition takes place at 10:45 a.m. July 16.

The four teams will compete in three categories: fastest team, fastest individual and most money raised, LeBlanc said.

“This is the first time we have held an event like this," she said. "We haven’t done this type of event before at Row House; we have done some fundraisers and law enforcement fundraisers, but this is the first time we have brought all of these [entities] together. We want community members to vote for their favorite law enforcement team through donations, and all of those proceeds will come back to us. We will get 100% of those donated dollars.”

LeBlanc said all proceeds will go toward four core general service programs that SARC provides community survivors every day.

“Our first is advocacy, which is our ongoing support, which may look like law enforcement accompaniment or our response team, or court accompaniment. We also have our 24/7 hotline and accompaniment program, which is where we respond out at the hospital when a survivor goes for a forensic exam, and those are our education and prevention service,” she said. “Our biggest program is our individual and group counseling. These funds will support general program expenses that ultimately help survivors through their healing journey.”

Josh Deleon, public information officer for the Texas A&M Police Department, said the department is thrilled to be part of the competition.

“This is to benefit SARC and it is a good time for camaraderie and a little competition, and promotes wellness for everybody involved," he said. "We have a strong tie with the resource center, and anything we can do to help out we are more than happy and eager to participate in events like this. Hopefully this won’t be the last event like this where we can continue raising money for the resource center. We are not immune to different crimes, it affects us all. We want to make sure those resources are available to those victims that need those in that time.”

LeBlanc said sexual assault happens every day in Brazos County though this year there has been an increase in demand larger than ever before, she said.

“In 2021, we saw a 29% increase in the demand for [SARC] services, and this year we are on track for over a 40% increase in the demand for services," she said. "More people are coming forward every single day and requesting services that have been previously assaulted; that may be sometime in the past or as a child, young adult, maybe later in life or even recently. If they have been assaulted and end up at the hospital for that forensic exam or need crisis intervention at that moment of crisis, we are here for them. The awareness is about ensuring that the community understands that this is an issue and this isn’t something that we can hide from … but there is more awareness we can build to ensure people know about us and know how to reach us.”

Kole Taylor, public information officer for the Bryan Police Department, said the Battle of the Badges is a great way to bring awareness to SARC.

“We like friendly competitions, anything to get different agencies together; it is not often that we get to see each other from different agencies in non-critical scenes. I know our officers are going to be prepared for it and we hope to take home the gold," Taylor said. “Unfortunately, SARC resources are needed everywhere. … Sexual assaults really are not something that gets media publicity, especially from police departments because there are a lot of things that we can’t release in regards to those investigations.”

Taylor said a lot of times the public may not be aware that these types of crimes are occurring, but that many of these cases happen around the house or in dating type situations.

“These aren’t just random acts of crimes. A lot of times people aren’t open to telling their story because they don’t want the negative stigma that is a part of that,” he said. “These resource centers are so important for that type of outlet for anyone who has experienced this type of trauma in a private setting.”

Though space is limited, community members can select a free ticket on the donation page at givebutter.com/battleofthebadges. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite law enforcement team leading up to competition, LeBlanc said. Visit sarcbv.org to donate and vote for your favorite team.

For more details on the Sexual Assault Resource Center, call the hotline at 731-1000, or email reachingout@sarcbv.org.