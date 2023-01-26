 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Basketball registration ends Friday

Dribble your way to the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley’s online basketball registration to save your athlete’s spot on a team. Registration ends Friday, so be sure to visit bgcbv.org/basketball.html to provide your basketball-loving 6- to 14-year-olds a chance to play alongside and against their peers.

Both members and non-members of the Boys and Girls Club are qualified to play, but a registration fee of $85 for members and $100 for non-members must be paid during registration for the 2023 season. This fee includes the cost of a team jersey and shorts.

Prior to the start of the season in mid-February, all players will be required to participate in a player evaluation where they will be assessed on running, jumping, dribbling and shooting, the Boys and Girls Club’s website said. The season is set to last until mid-April with games being hosted at the Newman-Adam Bryan Campus from 1910 Beck Street in Bryan.

