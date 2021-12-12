Barnhill Center reveals new season

The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham has opened ticket sales for its jam-packed 2022 season.

Ticket prices vary by show, but discounts are available for tickets purchased in advance to multiple performances: six to eight shows, 5% off; nine to 11 performances, 10% off; and 12 shows, 15% off. Season tickets must be purchased at the box office inside the theater at 111W. Main St. in downtown Brenham or by phone at 979-337-7240.

Individual show tickets also may be ordered online at TheBarnhillCenter.com.

Jennifer Eckermann, tourism and marketing director for the city of Brenham, said, “Our 2022 lineup of shows is more full and more diverse than ever before. We’re pleased that we can offer so many acclaimed artists performing so many different genres, with a wide range of prices so everyone can enjoy.”

Among the featured performers will be Riders in the Sky, Michael Martin Murphy, Crystal Gayle, Suzy Bogguss and the Texas Tenors.

Jan. 22 — Riders In The Sky, tickets $45 to $65

Feb. 5 — “Nashville Songbook” by Mandy Barnett, $40 to $60