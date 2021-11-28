Ballet Brazos performs annual holiday treat

One of the most anticipated holiday traditions in the Brazos Valley returns next weekend when Ballet Brazos presents its 10th annual performances of “The Nutcracker.”

Pyotr Iiyich Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus.

Tickets range from $9 for children to $40 for premium seating for adults. They are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234.

Area dancers from as young as 8 to those in pre-professional programs have been preparing for the event for months. Many of the older dancers have participated in prestigious summer intensive ballet programs across the nation.

“The Nutcracker” also will feature two guest artists:

Kathryn Morgan, ballet star and YouTube sensation with more than 30 million followers, as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Lucien Postlewaite, Principal Dancer with the Pacific Northwest Ballet, will dance the role of the Cavalier, who escorts the Sugar Plum Fairy.