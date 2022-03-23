"Bach for the Evening" celebrates composer's birthday

The Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present its annual Bach concert at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station.

"Bach for the Evening" celebrates the 337th birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach, the brilliant German composer of the late Baroque period.

Members of the guild will perform a variety of selections by Bach, generally in one-hour segments until all interested organists have played. At the start of each hour segment, the performers and audience will be invited to sing a Bach chorale, such as "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring."

Admission is free.

Friday's concert will be dedicated to the Rev. Bob Leslie, longtime pastor of Bryan's First Presbyterian Church, who died March 13. Leslie founded the church's Concerts on Carter Creek and, with Thyra Plass, was a founder of the Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.