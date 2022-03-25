Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon talks cancel culture, satire and censorship

Comedy is at risk of being canceled in real time, according to Seth Dillon, CEO of The Babylon Bee.

Dillon spoke Thursday night at Texas A&M University on the state of censorship, satire and The Babylon Bee, a Christian conservative news website founded in 2016 that satirizes on religion, politics and current events.

Dillon said he purchased The Babylon Bee in 2018 because it was something refreshing that filled a void — comedy that poked holes in the popular narrative instead of promoting it. But comedy has now been challenged to the point that it is becoming impossible to satirize, Dillion said.

Dillon says every joke told by The Babylon Bee has a possibility of coming true because the world has become a parody of itself, making it difficult to stay one step ahead of reality. If satire isn’t coming true and if people aren’t getting confused and having to fact check then it’s not being done properly, Dillon said.

“It's difficult to make jokes that are more exaggerated than reality. It actually is," Dillon said. "We’re not trying to mislead anybody. We’re trying to stay a step ahead of reality and there's another point here: jokes are funny because of their proximity to the truth, not their distance from it.”

As an example of the mainstream media's inability to understand satire, Dillon provided the example of the story headlined “Ninth Circuit Court overturns death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” which was fact-checked by USA Today, paid for by Facebook, and cited 15 sources to prove the story false.

“What does Facebook do when we get a false rating on a joke? De-rank us or threaten us with deplatforming and demonetization. This has happened a bunch of times on Facebook,” Dillon said. “It’s a creative and conniving way of censoring.”

The Babylon Bee was recently suspended from Twitter for a post that named Rachel Levine, the first transgender U.S. assistant secretary for health, “Man of the Year” in response to USA Today naming Levine “Woman of the Year.” Dillon said he was told if The Babylon Bee deleted the post deemed as “hateful conduct” the organization's account access would be restored within 12 hours. He said they have no plan to do so.

“On one hand, they’re telling you they want to be a platform for expression while on the other hand they have terms of service that are laden with their own ideology,” Dillon said. “In what sense do you actually have a platform for free expression if the terms themselves, the code of conduct, you have to follow are built on an ideology that you disagree with?”

The Onion, another satirical news outlet, hasn't received the same amount of censorship, fact checking, or threats of demonetization and deplatforming as The Babylon Bee despite how often its stories are believed, Dillon said. The Onion has a different “world view” than The Babylon Bee and is more “politically correct,” Dillon said.

“The Onion is doing more to advance the popular narrative than to poke holes in the popular narrative. We’re actually attacking ideas and institutions that have all the power,” Dillon said. “The Onion is parodying their lines and affirming what they believe and promoting what they believe with a lot of their humor.”

Safe spaces also have affected comedy by dismissing any idea that may be a bit offensive, Dillon said. He believes young people learn character from facing adversity, challenges and uncomfortable ideas, while safe spaces have harmed youth by insulating them from the ideas they might disagree with.

“I think it’s really important that we continue to have an environment where jokes are permissible, where we’re able to laugh, and we’re able to laugh at ourselves,” Dillon said. “I think we can all play a role by rejecting safe spaces, embracing comedy that’s offensive not for the sake of hurting people … but telling the truth.”

Dillon said The Babylon Bee’s goal is to ridicule bad ideas because there always will be bad ideas, bad philosophy and bad ideology and policies. Satire is a way of “exposing the weakness of an idea” and the “harmfulness of an idea” before it takes root, he said.

“It’s not just about laughs and fun, although that’s what we are trying to bring to a lot of these things,” Dillon said. “We’re trying to make them think and we’re not allowed to think anymore, so we’re pushing back on that to the extent that we can.”

Though there are alternative social media platforms, Dillon said he never advocates for leaving any because he is concerned they could become “echo chambers” where everyone agrees and believes the same thing.

“I think we need to assert our right to be there and not have politically motivated viewpoint discrimination coming in and sidelining us and ostracizing us,” Dillon said. “I think that’s a huge First Amendment issue even though these are private companies.”

