B-CS to host events for 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks

In honor of the lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago, Bryan-College Station is hosting two Sunday events the public can be a part of to remember a day to never forget.

From noon to 5 p.m. the Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station will host its seventh annual 9/11 Memorial Ride, where hundreds of motorcyclists will ride through the streets of B-CS with a police escort.

“It is pretty crazy to think that it has been 21 years now. It is hard to believe time has gone by that fast. But for us it is keeping that memory alive and keep remembering why we are doing this because it is really special and important to us,” Alex Gipson-Mills of the Ranch Harley-Davidson said Friday. “I come from a military family and my family is the owner of the dealership. My dad served for 20 years in the military and for us, any type of sponsorship for America and anything like that we are all in for.”

Gipson-Mills said they are expecting almost 400 motorcyclists to participate in the ride, nearly double the amount they had last year. Anyone with a motorcycle can sign up for the ride at noon and head out on the road for a 35-minute ride at 1 p.m.

There will be free water, soda and beer, and plates of food will be sold for their toy run, she said. At 1:30 p.m., guests can hear a testimony from Tim Valdez of the College Station Fire Department, who went to New York to help on 9/11.

Guests who aren’t on motorcycles can sit outside and watch all of the bikes leave as they travel on Rock Prairie Road through Texas 30, Gipson-Mills said.

The Ranch Harley-Davidson is located at 4101 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.

At 6:30 p.m., the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the War on Terror site, located in College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

“We used to hold this event the morning of and at the time that the towers fell, but last year we got the additional statues out there. Since this year we have the completed [area] of statues with the relic, we wanted to do an evening ceremony,” Lacey Lively, chief information officer for the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board, said Friday.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial’s War on Terror site includes a steel relic from one of the World Trade Center towers, and life-sized bronze statues representing a police officer, firefighter and special operations solider.

Guests will hear the keynote speaker, Brazos County Sherriff Wayne Dicky, and the placement of a memorial wreath will follow while a member of the College Station Fire Department concludes the proceedings with the 9/11 bell toll.

Per the memorial plaque, the "tortured steel stands alone among prostrate concrete columns that symbolize the destruction of those two magnificent structures and the lives of over 3,000 innocent people. The steel relic was brought to Texas by members of Texas Task Force 1, the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and the Arts Council of Brazos Valley. The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial is privileged to make it part of America's only memorial for all veterans of the United States."

“The ceremony is a way for residents to stop and remember that tragic day and honor the lives lost. And it's a way that they can do that in their hometown,” Lively said. “If you are unable to join us for the ceremony, we hope that everyone makes time for a special trip to tour the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial on their own, it's truly our community's hidden gem.”

The memorial is located in College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex at 3101 Harvey Road in College Station.