B-CS Salvation Army receives $25,000 from Atmos Energy

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station received a $25,000 donation from Atmos Energy to be used to assist people and families who are suffering from financial hardships.

“This is a record amount that they’ve awarded to us, and it’s obviously in response to the needs of the community and them wanting to continue to support those in the community,” said Captain Timothy Israel of the Salvation Army of B-CS.

This initiative began one year ago, Israel said.

“This is really a significant gift to allow us to give relief to Atmos customers that may be experiencing financial hardship because of the lasting impacts of COVID or because of the inflation we’ve seen,” Israel said. “Atmos is, of course, a great community partner in wanting to help out those that may be in need, specifically Atmos customers that may be in need.”

Applicants must be Atmos Energy customers and have an existing financial need. As of Wednesday, Israel said they had received over 20 applicants from the past few months.

Israel added that Atmos Energy has allowed the Salvation Army’s case management team to discern the amount each person or family receives. This is based off the individual or families’ need.

“We want to try to help as many families and keep as many families from becoming homeless or going without the necessary utilities as we can,” he said.

With December's winter storm, Israel said this month’s bills will most likely bring on the greatest need; therefore, the Salvation Army is prepared to take on more participants in the next few months.

To support the Salvation Army, visit salvationarmybcs.org. To apply for utility assistance, call (979) 361-0618 or visit the office at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan to fill out an application.

“This has allowed us to serve additional families that we wouldn’t have been able to serve without this gift,” Israel said. “At the Salvation Army, our capacity to serve is really based off the support that we receive from the community.”

