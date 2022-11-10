B-CS Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree Program

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has officially opened its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program through Dec. 12, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day.

In 2021, the Salvation Army of B-CS assisted 1,041 families in the Brazos County area, by providing Christmas gifts for 2,563 children, according to Capt. Andrea Israel, Salvation Army Bryan-College Station corps officer.

“We are aiming to help the individuals that are in the most need in our community, which is beneficial for our donors as well that they know they are helping out individuals that truly are unable to provide Christmas presents to their own children,” Israel told The Eagle on Oct. 5.

From Nov. 11 to Dec. 12, angels can be adopted to receive a gift at the Post Oak Mall in College Station or the Salvation Army facility each day except on Sundays and Thanksgiving Day. Gifts will be distributed to families through Dec. 16.

The Salvation Army of B-CS is also accepting volunteers for its Angel Tree Program.

Those interested can call their office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at (979) 361-0618.

For more information, visit salvationarmybcs.org.