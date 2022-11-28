B-CS Salvation Army has over 1,000 angels left to be adopted through Angel Tree program

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has over 1,000 angels that have yet to be "adopted" through its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day.

“We started out with over 2,800 angels on the Angel Trees this year, which is a record high for us," said Capt. Andrea Israel, Salvation Army Bryan-College Station corps officer. "We did notice prior to Thanksgiving — since the kickoff on Nov. 10 — and it seemed that the angel adoptions were going a little slow. Once we get past Thanksgiving that is kind of where we see what everything looks like, and we thought how many angels we have left.

"It is really critical with so many angels left unadopted with two weeks until the due date of Dec. 12. Our distribution happens on Dec. 15 and 16, so we need a couple of days to ensure all angels and gifts are covered.”

In 2021, the Salvation Army of B-CS assisted 1,041 families in the Brazos County area, by providing Christmas gifts for 2,563 children, according to Israel.

With the deadline quickly approaching, Israel said the Salvation Army is in dire need of the community to sponsor or adopt these angels. If there are angels who do not get adopted, Israel said their resources will be spread pretty thin.

“If these angels go unadopted then [we are] looking at families across the entire community that will not have the ability to provide gifts to their children this Christmas,” she said. “We strive to ensure that every angel gets adopted, but we would have to make everything stretch a lot further. When we have angels left unadopted, then we have to make the dollars stretch even further and the gifts we are able to provide are far less in amount and far less in quality.”

If they are not adopted, the Salvation Army would have to pull funds that are currently directed toward programs that help serve the community in other ways.

“We would be pulling resources away from other programs that give toward our community, whether that is our financial assistance, our children programming, different things that we have year round,” she said. “We would have to pull funds and redirect them as the ripple effect of that.”

Israel said the 1,200 families and children provided for are all from Brazos County.

“These are our neighbors, they sit next to us in classrooms and they are in the same grocery stores shopping with us. These are families that are in dire financial need this Christmas season,” she said. “We give the gifts to the families unwrapped, and we provide wrapping paper to the families so the parents are able to see the gifts before giving it to their children; and also so the families have the opportunity to decide how they want to present these gifts.”

Jennifer Cotton, secretary for the Women’s Auxiliary, said she collects 30 angels to present to members of her church to be adopted.

“I have been involved with the Angel Tree program since 2010 in helping with getting angels adopted out. There is so much need in this community, and this community is very generous and does a great job with taking care of the angels on the tree,” she said. “I think this is an extension of community service and to giving back. Some of the families at my church that take angels, they try to pick angels that are the same age as their kids, and they take their children to do the shopping for that angel. So their children learn the value of giving to others.”

Paul Loy, general manager for Post Oak Mall, said the mall is honored to partner with Salvation Army again this holiday season.

“The two organizations have worked together since the mall first opened 40 years ago in 1982," Loy said. "Post Oak Mall, along with Dillard’s and JCPenney, host the Salvation Army’s bell ringers collecting money for the Salvation Army’s many worthy programs. Each year the needs of our community seem to grow and our shoppers, supporters and associates always rise to the challenge to help the Salvation Army assist those in need. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is one of the most important and life-changing programs we can support because it has a direct impact on children and families in our trade area.”

Jakelin Gomez, shift manager for the College Station Blue Baker location on Dominik Drive, said their angel tree started out with 100 angels to be adopted and they have about 20 left.

“We have a lot of people asking about it, and we have been participating in the Angel Tree program for a long time,” she said. “When people come in they are really excited, and they bring their kids to find an angel and it is a good experience to share with their kids.”

The gifts must be brought in by Dec. 12. Angels can be adopted to receive a gift at the food court in Post Oak Mall in College Station and all three Blue Baker locations in College Station, each day except Sundays.

Angels can be adopted online or residents can purchase a generic gift for a child through a Walmart registry at salvationarmybcs.org. Financial donations are also accepted online that can go toward gifts for angels in the program.

The Post Oak Mall is located at 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.

The Blue Baker locations include:

201 Dominik Drive in College Station

800 University Drive East Suite #100 in College Station

4500 Mills Park Circle in College Station

The Salvation Army of B-CS is also accepting volunteers for its Angel Tree program. Those interested can call the office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at 361-0618.