B-CS residents hear economic update during luncheon

Hundreds of Bryan-College Station city leaders and representatives attended the 2022 Economic Outlook Briefing Luncheon to hear an update on the local and state economy Wednesday morning at the Hilton in College Station.

Matt Prochaska, president/CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Council, gave a detailed economic update of the Brazos Valley and presented research from the recent August Economic Indicators report through Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center.

“Our baseline economy has more than doubled in the last 20 years and even more dramatic is the rebound we have experienced since COVID; placing the Brazos Valley economy today even higher than it was before the pandemic,” he said. “Currently at 3.2% our unemployment rate continues to be one of the very lowest for any community in the state, but also in the nation.”

The government sector, including Texas A&M University and the System, was the largest industry in terms of both wages and employment in the fourth quarter of 2021, he said, and the government sector accounted for 32% of wages and 34% of employment.

“In the lower-paying industries: retail trade and accommodation and food services, the wage share is lower than the employment share … We will continue tracking these series when it is released next month [and it] will indicate whether our total local wages are keeping up with inflation,” he said. “As of May of 2022, inflation adjusted taxable sales were 8.1% higher than the month before the pandemic began.”

From January 2019 to the start of 2021 housing prices were on the rise, Prochaska said. Between January 2021 and June 2022, the median listing price per square foot rose 36% in the MSA; and the housing price index rose 19% between the start of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, he said.

He said Texas is producing nearly 10% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

“So many of the advantages our community showcased prior to the pandemic are just as strong or stronger now,” he said. “We truly believe we are at an even stronger position to compete for these companies, investments and jobs going forward.”

Guests also heard from one of the keynote speakers, U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, a Republican from Waco who serves Texas' 17th congressional district.

“Our system has always depended on dynamic economic growth, we need to grow our economy not just because we have children who go to college or who don’t go to college and need jobs,” he said. “We need jobs for everybody, but we have to have dynamic economic growth.”

Sessions went on to discuss GDP rates during the President Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden administrations, with regard to inflation, gas prices and the overall effect of the economy.

“It is important to note inflation comes almost entirely from the actions that government takes … this inflation, our friends that are in Washington have made friends with it,” he said. “They have made sure that we a 40 year high end inflation because of government spending, and that means while we should be running around 3% economic growth.”

Sessions said that on Jan. 20, 2021, Biden signed “away the Keystone pipeline,” and how that raised gas prices.

“Keystone pipeline would have provided 800,000 gallons a day of gasoline into our market to fuel our economy and keep prices lower,” he said.

Sessions concluded by saying Texas is “getting the bulk of the jobs, the bulk of the development, the bulk of the investment dollars and the bulk of the future.”

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican serving the 10th congressional district of Texas, was another keynote speaker and also addressed the current economy in regard to inflation and gas prices.

He also highlighted A&M’s RELLIS Campus and the work it is doing with technology and science.

“They are working on hypersonics, they are working on 5G, they are working on quantum computing … all of these things that China is competing against us,” McCaul said. “A&M leads the consortium universities on hypersonic missiles. Well, guess what? China launched one off a year ago … we don’t have hypersonic capability in the United States of America, but A&M is leading the way with 30 other universities to get us there.”

LaTreesa Jones and Nikki Elliott, realtors with Century 21 Beal of B-CS, attended the luncheon and shared their thoughts after it was over.

“I thought it was interesting economically, being from Texas the growth that is about to happen with our growth system,” Jones said. “When it comes to real estate, everything is still OK, the housing market is still great for buyers.”

Elliott said the talks confirmed something she had been thinking about.

“I have been here about a year now and I have been told about the growth this community has and getting in while you can, which he [Prochaska] just confirmed with everything,” she said. “It is going to be a good thing.”