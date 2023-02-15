The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and Brazos County leaders are expressing their concerns to the 88th Texas Legislature this week.

Local community members have been at the state Capitol in Austin since Monday lobbying state legislators in a one-on-one setting to seek significant changes, given that there is a $30 million-plus budget surplus this legislative session.

Jason Cornelius, the Chamber’s chair elect, said the Chamber worked with both cities, the county, Texas A&M University, Blinn College, both school districts and local business members to construct the legislative action plan to present to legislators.

“This year we were able to take 14 teams of two to four people, and each team was given a list of legislators to reach out to and make those appointments,” Cornelius said. “If we are lucky to get to meet with the senator or representative themselves, but even certain times we meet with their staff members and put the action plan in front of them and hit some of those high points of what is important to our community."

The top priorities in the action plan include: health care, regulatory/taxes, transportation, economic development, public education, higher education and energy and natural resources. Regarding transportation in the Brazos Valley, Cornelius said the Chamber was in support of legislation that allotted more funding for projects.

“Texas A&M is continuing to grow and our community is continuing to be attractive for people to come here," Cornelius said. "We want to continue to have funding coming to help us with our infrastructure to make sure that the existing roads we have are there. We talked about the expansion of State Highway 6, and making sure that continues to move forward, even despite the rising construction costs when it comes to that.”

City Councilwoman Linda Harvell joined other College Station representatives on Monday and Tuesday and said her group was able to visit with one state representative and many legislative staff.

“They were excellent to visit with; they listened to what our concerns were and they took notes and seemed genuinely interested,” she said.

Being an elected official, Harvell said, one topic she wanted addressed was the idea that the state of Texas has limits cities' ability to govern themselves.

“They put a rubber stamp on the cities so you can’t expect the city of Navasota or Dallas or College Station or any other city to be run and operated the same way; and that is the mandates that the state has put on,” she said. “[Us] not being able to meet the need of our constituents because of mandates they have put on us; whether it has to do with taxes or expanding our area. They put so much negativity and the state has no business telling us cities how to run our cities and how to serve our constituents.”

Harvell said she was very pleased with the response from those she spoke with, though doesn't doubt other cities expressed similar concerns.

“The cities are more or less fighting back saying: ‘Stop it. Give us back the ability to run our cities that benefits our constituents, because none of us are the same,’” Harvell said.

Additionally, Harvell and her group asked for help regarding mental health issues because she said there are thousands of needy people who don’t have access to mental health facilities or mental health care.

Councilman James Edge was in attendance on Monday and Tuesday with other representatives of the city of Bryan, and he felt the same as Harvell regarding too much state control at the local level.

“There is some very bad legislation right now that is being considered or at least has been filed — I don’t know to what degree it is going to see the light of day — but there has been bad legislation filed that would further erode the city’s ability to govern itself,” he said. “We need the ability to devolve government from the federal to the state, to the state to the local, and we need to be able to govern our own affairs.”

Edge also said help is needed when it comes to infrastructure, transportation and funding education. He said he wants to ensure the Legislature fully funds both K-12 educations, as well as maintain the funding they provide to higher education.

“We have an enormous [budget] surplus which the Legislature has to be very careful with, because in reality this is a windfall," Edge said. "This is not something we are going to have two years from now. Some of this is COVID funds that have not been utilized, some of it is due to enormous valuation increases. … I remember yesterday someone said, ‘It is almost easier when the state doesn’t have any money, because all you have to do is say no.’ Now the problem is, how do we prioritize?”

Under the public education umbrella, there were multiple asks from both the Bryan and College Station school districts including: school finance, transparency and accountability, use of public tax dollars, ballot language honesty, school safety and teacher recruitment and retention.

Regarding asks at the higher education level, Texas A&M supported legislation that showed sufficient investment in the university’s student mental health services by directing funding to expand counseling resources, increased retention of mental health professionals and improved recruiting.

The Blinn College District supported legislation that would increase state funding for both academic and workforce training in order to meet the education needs of Texas students at an affordable rate.

Cornelius also said they received special recognition from State Rep. John Raney of House District 14, who recognized their delegation for advocating for the community.

Cornelius also said the issue of sales taxes will be important.

“A lot of the legislators that we talk to are somewhat in favor of that so hopefully that will be able to be pushed forward; that way when municipalities are fighting against other communities and other states specifically,” he said. “Some of those sales taxes can be used as deferment to help bring those businesses here because that is what helps our business community continue to grow.”

To view the 2023 State Legislative Action Plan in full, visit bcschamber.org/2022-federal-legislative-action-plan/.