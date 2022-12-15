B-CS employment rate on an upward trend, despite large-scale Texas studies

One in four Texas business leaders considered layoffs this year, according to businesses polled in November by the Dallas Morning News.

However, that does not seem to be the case for most Bryan-College Station businesses, according to local economists.

“I haven’t seen that at all here in Bryan-College Station at this time, just in my talking to local business leaders,” Glen Brewer, president of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, said. “With Texas A&M here we have always had a cushion. With recessions we have always had it easier than most places just because of the economic engine of Texas A&M and the money that brings to the community. We don’t have as many lows as most people.”

The businesses polled ranged from health care to real estate businesses and from over 1,000 employees and over $3 billion in annual revenue to less than 100 employees and under $500 million in revenue, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“According to the Texas businesses that responded, 8% have already laid off employees and are considering additional layoffs, 8% are in the process of laying off employees and 12% are considering layoffs. The other 73% aren’t considering layoffs over the next six months, higher than the 59% average among the states,” the article stated. “When asked about what business issues they think will be resolved in the next 12 months, 40% of Texas executives said supply chain and 33% said inflation.”

Brewer said most small businesses that are Chamber members have said: “For so long it was so hard to find someone to come in and work; we had job openings as we were coming out of COVID but we didn’t have the people to fill the jobs.”

“There are still some job openings that people are looking to fill, but I don’t feel like it is as big of a challenge as it has been,” Brewer said. “A lot of people have said they have been able to work around that.”

Steve Turner, co-owner of Polite Coffee Roasters in Bryan which opened in July 2020, said his business has been growing which has made room for employment opportunities despite its challenges of employee retention.

“If there has been any issue on that front it has been with some of our employees getting better opportunities. We are in a college town and we see a lot of people that we train and invest in and they are great; and then they go on into the rest of their life,” he said. “But for every one of those that leave, we have another one come right in. We have never had to post for a barista position because we get so many emails for them.”

Turner said if they were to consider layoffs it would "probably be like having to fold.”

Polite Coffee Roasters has 16 employees in its café and six on the wholesale roasting business side. In an ideal world, Turner would prefer 30 employees total.

“The growth in the sales is what is causing the problem, it is not a macro-economic problem,” he said. “It is the fact that we are growing and so busy, that I don’t have the time to put the job posting out.”

Turner said he is optimistic for 2023 and ready to leave supply chain issues and inflation in the past.

“The story of 2022 for coffee was the commodity price of coffee skyrocketed, but it has kind of plateaued in the last couple of months and has even come down a little bit,” he said. “I really try to get as much stuff as I can from America as far as bags and things, and that has been helpful. I am not worried about [supply chain issues and inflation] at the moment.”

Mike Newkham, general manager at the H-E-B Tower Point location in College Station, said H-E-B doesn’t cut back on jobs and his location currently has over 500 employees.

“As a company our hiring continues, and it is still a struggle to find folks but all H-E-B is still continuing to hire,” he said. “We are still adding partners all of the time.”

Jeff Sparks, owner of Rabbit Hole Antiques & Collectibles in Bryan, said his family owned and operated business has no employees and his parents' counterpart business, Attic Antiques, has been in business in Downtown Bryan for over 50 years.

“As far as the pandemic, I kept working. We didn’t open the store but I had something to do all of the time,” he said. “Since we reopened, everything has been pretty good; I can’t complain about sales or anything.”

Grant Conlee, owner of Old Bryan Marketplace in Bryan, said staffing has been lower than normal since the start of COVID, but sales have been great the last two years.

“We are down probably two people at 20% … We have nine employees now,” he said. “We have found it harder to hire the right type of person for our business that is willing and able. For the fourth quarter we decided not to try and hire any new people because we are so busy; and it is hard to train during this season. We have survived with a tighter group of people.”

GameStop, a Texas-based company with a location in College Station, is laying off workers only a few weeks before the holidays, with a team working on the company’s crypto initiatives reportedly hard hit, according to an early December report by the Dallas Morning News.

“The video game retailer wouldn’t confirm the layoffs, but LinkedIn posts from current and former employees indicated that a large number of jobs were cut beginning Monday,” the article stated.

Jim Gaines, a Texas Real Estate Research Center research economist, said on a personal level he has had trouble getting services from local businesses because they don’t have enough people to service all of the calls they receive.

“I bought something here at Lowe’s the other day and was supposed to get it installed. They postponed the installation now twice because they don’t have enough people to go out and do all of the service calls,” he said. “I could see the smaller businesses may not be laying off anybody, but they also may not be hiring anyone at the moment.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Texas has more people working than ever before, and Dallas-Fort Worth added 255,000 jobs in the last 12 months — roughly two-and-a-half times the usual pace, according to a late November report by the Dallas Morning News.

“In September, Texas had nearly 1.03 million job openings, the most ever and nearly twice the number before the pandemic, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,” the article stated. “That translates into almost 1.8 openings for every unemployed Texan.”

Andrew Rettenmaier, executive associate director of the Private Enterprise Research Center, said locally in Brazos, Robertson and Burleson counties, the nonfarm employment rate continues to rebound well since the bottom of the pandemic.

“October 2022 employment is up relative to September 2022. Our unemployment rate is the third lowest in the state behind Amarillo’s and Austin’s; we are at 3.1%,” he said. “Statewide it was 4% for both September and October, and nationally it was 3.7% for November.”

Rettenmaier said B-CS is still on an upward trend of employment growth with 131,466 workers locally in October, an increase of 466 workers from September.