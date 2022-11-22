B-CS community responds to sexual assaults near Northgate

More than two weeks have passed since the Bryan Police Department received two reports of sexual assault near Northgate — between Wellborn Road and Texas Avenue.

In response, the Bryan-College Station community is taking steps to create a safer environment for everyone.

At Texas A&M University, the Corps of Cadets have seen an increase in the number of night volunteers for their Corps of Cadets Guard Room Escort Program. This is a free service where students, faculty and staff can call the Guard Room on the Quad at (979) 845-6789 and be escorted to their next on-campus destination by a cadet.

Corps Commander Grayson Winchester noted that there is also a QR code on the back of student IDs that will transfer them to a list of university services when scanned. When asked about the number of cadets assigned to serve the Corps Escort program, he said one outfit stands duty each night during the semester.

“On one night, 10 to 15 cadets from that outfit may provide escort services,” Winchester said.

While it was once typical for the Guard Room to receive 10 to 15 calls a night, Winchester said that number has now increased to more than 85 calls per night. Therefore, the Corps of Cadets have adjusted their support to meet that demand.

“To meet the higher demand in recent weeks, we had one to two additional outfits a night volunteer to provide escort services,” Winchester said.

Winchester said it has been inspiring to witness his cadets volunteer their time to safeguard the campus community.

“To see the dedication and commitment to ensuring the safety of our peers across campus is one of the best definitions of selfless service,” he said.

Throughout the campus community, Winchester said he has had students ask if they can assist with the program.

“Other students across A&M have contacted us to see how they can help,” Winchester said. “Coming together in times of adversity is who we are as Aggies.”

In “A Message from the University Police Department” released on Nov. 8, Chief J. Mike Johnson of the Texas A&M University Police Department addressed these safety concerns and advised students to download the Code Maroon App and utilize the Friend Walk feature if they are off campus. He also said blue light phones are located across campus and serve as a direct link to first responders in an emergency.

Outside of the university, the Bryan Police Department is continuing to encourage citizens to call 911 if it is an emergency. If it is not an emergency, Officer Kole Taylor, public information officer for the BPD, recommends calling the BPD non-emergency dispatch at (979) 361-3888.

“We want people to stay vigilant,” Taylor said. “We’re still reminding people to lock their doors, windows and report any suspicious activity. Just a small piece of information that somebody thinks is insignificant could lead to bigger result in this case.”

The BPD said in a Facebook post, "We want to remind our community to stay vigilant at all times, lock your doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity. The safety of our community has no borders. It is the goal of every law enforcement agency to protect the citizens that we serve. Be the eyes and ears of your police department. If you see something suspicious, please call your local law enforcement agency or 911."

In an earlier post, the police described the alleged assailant as a male, medium to athletic build, 5-foot-6 to 6-foot tall.

"Due to the suspect being at large, we encourage our community to ensure they secure their home, including locking their doors," the BPD posted Nov. 6. "The Bryan Police Department had extra patrols in the area early this morning along with other tactical techniques to help identify and arrest this suspect. These steps will continue until the suspect is arrested."

To combat the fear of being placed in an unsafe situation, Brazos Valley Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness is offering a free, 60-minute self-defense class at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at its Post Oak Mall location. This class is open to the public.

“We realized that our community has a problem, and we want to be part of the solution,” Bob Loop, assistant general manager for BVMMA, said. “It’s a problem of random violence and potential violent interactions that can impact anybody here in town; whether it’s people who live here in town, the people that go to school here, the people that commute in and out of town, it’s definitely a problem.”

Loop said the class will begin with a lesson on awareness and lead into hands-on training where participants can learn and practice the movements.

“They’ll learn techniques; they’ll practice; they’ll develop a limited skillset that we can teach them in 60 minutes, and then the remainder of the class will be what we call ‘drilling,’ but it’s more of a practice session,” Loop said. “Then we wrap it up at the end with a Q&A session.”

Because everybody has a different idea of what self-defense is, Loop said the Q&A session will allow the participants to ask experts questions regarding best practices.

“At the gym, we offer kickboxing, jujitsu and strength and conditioning, and all of that together plays into self-defense,” Loop said. “We specify self-defense here as kickboxing, jujitsu and strength and conditioning; if you don’t have strength and conditioning, then it’s going to be more difficult to learn the other arts.”

While kickboxing is a stand-up fighting style and jujitsu is more of a ground grappling art, Loop said training in both arts is beneficial to fully protect oneself. If you are interested in signing up for this free self-defense class, you can register at bvmma.com, call the gym at (979) 353-1138 or email bvmmafitness@gmail.com.

“In our training, we know there is always a potential for negative interactions, but now the sexual assaults are bringing this to light, and it’s making everybody more aware,” Loop said. “We want to capitalize on that negative attention to provide positive energy and provide a class for everybody to feel a little bit more self-assured and a little bit more self-aware with their protection.”