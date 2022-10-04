B-CS community members get to know law enforcement during National Night Out

Residents across Bryan-College Station heard from members of Brazos County law enforcement in various B-CS neighborhoods during the 2022 National Night Out event Tuesday night.

“We thrive on being able to engage with our community,” College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said. “It is one of the things that our department really enjoys by engaging with the community in those non-emergency settings like this.”

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing a sense of community, and provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, according the NNO website.

Mann was one of several law enforcement officers who attended the Southern Plantation Homeowner’s Association NNO gathering in College Station. He said he was thankful to have opportunities for young people and children to get to know the officers, see a firetruck in-person, all while having fun and learning about fire safety.

“This is fire safety month so we always encourage people to change out the batteries in their smoke alarms, and remind people to have a family evacuation for their home and just general fire safety tips,” he said. “We really enjoy these opportunities to get out and meet the public.”

College Station Police Chief Bill Couch was also in attendance, interacting with community members to let them know law enforcement is there when they need them.

“We are here to meet and greet with the people that have assembled at these parties. We want to touch base with them and see how things are going and see if they need anything in the neighborhood,” he said. “It is always good for us in law enforcement to have an opportunity to touch base with the community when it doesn’t matter, we aren’t here for a call for service. They just put together a barbecue and invited their neighborhood. It is just great to come out here and interact with them.”

Couch said he enjoyed handing out stickers to children, many of whom climbed on the rock wall or enjoyed cotton-candy, and often asked them what they wanted to be when they grew up. He said most of them said they wanted to become a police officer or fireman.

The First Presbyterian Church in Bryan also held an NNO gathering on its new basketball court outside the church. Sergeant Benson Kilgore of the Bryan Police Department said upon arrival that he was hoping to visit with those present and listen to things “they feel are concerns for them.”

“If we could help them with anything, we certainly will,” he said. “The biggest benefit to National Night Out is getting the neighborhood out together and people meeting and being with each other. Unfortunately, I think that is where we are falling behind over the years. People don’t know their neighbors, and then whenever they have concerns, are they looking out for each other? It seems like it's less, but with events like this it helps them get out and know their neighbors and get comfortable with each other, so they start looking out for each other and sharing insights on what they are seeing.”

Kilgore said he encourages residents to work together if they see something suspicious in their neighborhoods, and have their neighbors look out for them, too.

Becky Alter, a member of the First Presbyterian Church, said she wanted to host the NNO gathering for the community aspect.

“I want people to know it is important to know your neighbor, because then you know when things are the way they should be and when they are different,” she said. “I live where we have an alley and we all pretty much park in the back, and we all know whose cars are supposed to be there. And so when we know what is going on, we check on each other otherwise.”

Lois Basenfelder, another member of the First Presbyterian Church, said she has lived in Bryan over 40 years and their goal at the church is to get to know the neighborhood.

“We are trying to get to know the needs of the neighborhood,” she said. “Ideally we would like to have enough things going on at the church with our local first responders that we know them by name; so that we feel comfortable telling them we are worried about something. We have had our share of break-ins here and we have had to work with them before. So in that respect, we would just like people to feel comfortable around one another. We would like our neighborhood to know we are looking for things.”

According to the NNO website, the first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.