B-CS community honors MLK Day

As hundreds of patrons walked along East Martin Luther King Jr. Street from Sadie Thomas Memorial Park to the Rudder Athletic Field on Monday, a feeling of camaraderie swept the Bryan-College Station community.

Hosted by the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the 27th annual MLK Freedom March and Program paid tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It is our desire that at the conclusion of this program that you guys are charged, empowered and ready to continue taking this idea of unity and community into the rest of your years,” BVAA President Jessica McElroy said during the program’s greetings. “I am hopeful that you can be the change that we are all wanting to see so that we can all live the American Dream.”

Ginger Carrabine, superintendent of the Bryan school district, addressed the crowd with gratitude, saying it was an honor to have the program at Rudder.

“Besides positioning our students for academic and extracurricular success, we believe that character development is critically important,” Carrabine said.

Through her reflection of the many powerful messages of MLK, she said the one that resonated with her the most was his efforts and encouragement to serve others.

“I’m pleased to share that in Bryan ISD our staff and our students understand this call to action,” Carrabine said. “We are walking the walk; the list is long for students and staff volunteer efforts.”

While the most recent example is the district’s partnership with B/CS Habitat for Humanity to build a house for a hard-working family in Bryan, she said this commitment to community service will continue to be at the top of their priority list.

On a similar note, Mike Martindale, superintendent of the College Station school district, spoke to the district’s desire to inspire one another just as MLK did.

“The last several years have taught us many things; perhaps, most importantly, it has taught us that our greatest success as a society comes with working together for the betterment of each life, each day, each hour,” Martindale said.

Thinking intensively and critically is something MLK said that has stuck with Martindale; therefore, it continues to be at the forefront of the district’s teachings.

“Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of true education,” Martindale quoted MLK. “By ensuring that all of our young people have the opportunity to reach their full potential and fulfill their dreams, we as a community and a society will prosper.”

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said he was honored to speak to the community as the first minority mayor in the city’s 150 years of existence. He introduced his fellow Bryan City Council members as representatives of a cross-section of Texas.

“We are here to represent; we are here to represent everybody and anybody,” he said. “We want truly to make things right here.”

As his grandfather always said, it is Gutierrez’s goal to leave the city better than he found it. To do so, he said he champions kindness and understanding rather than aggression and conflict.

“We all want the same thing; everybody wants the same thing, we just have different pathways of getting there,” he said. “Find the common places that you can agree.”

Gutierrez said the community has MLK to thank for many of their ideals and service-oriented perspectives.

“We’re here because Martin Luther King had a dream,” he said. “The dream is us; this is the dream.”

College Station Mayor John Nichols said that by hosting this event for 27 years, the community is taking steps to move forward, just as MLK challenged everyone to do.

“As Dr. King talked about the importance of moving forward, I think this marks that you who organize this every year symbolizes that desire to move forward towards [the] love and unity and justice that he spoke so much and so eloquently about,” Nichols said followed by his recognition of the BVAA for organizing this event.

Before Kyandra Greene, representative of the BVAA and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Mildred Davis, board chair of the Brazos Valley African American Museum, recognized the winners of the 2023 MLK Essay and Art Contest, McElroy took a moment to recognize her fellow sorority members and their partners from the National Panhellenic Council for helping with this event.

“It could not have been the civil rights movement that we all know, the legacy, the things that we’ve accomplished as a people would not be what it is if it wasn’t for our collective partnerships,” she said.

Greene and Davis then called out the names of the contest winners. With over 260 submissions from kindergarten through 12th graders in schools public, private, charter, home and parochial schools of the Brazos Valley, Greene said she was truly proud of her community’s students for taking the time to participate and learn more about MLK’s legacy.

Following the awards ceremony, Cierra Lister, student at Rudder High School, brought the crowd to its feet with her rendition of the song “Thank You” by Walter Hawkins.

While the crowd was geared up for minister Donnie Nelson’s keynote speech, rain began falling as he was being introduced by BVAA member Linda Asberry.

“We love y’all,” Nelson said as the rain ended up concluding the program.