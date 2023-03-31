Bryan and College Station will soon be recognized as “Aggieland” upon entry of each city, after both city councils recently approved welcome signs featuring the maroon twin cities.

On Tuesday, the Bryan City Council approved a $336,620 construction contract with Kubacak Construction of B-CS, for two gateway entrance signs welcoming visitors into Bryan.

The 12-by-40-foot long signs will showcase the city’s logo next to the words “Bryan … Welcome to Aggieland,” and will be located along Texas 21 on the west end of the RELLIS campus and along Texas 6 north of F.M. 2818.

Bryan city staff stated that Kubacak’s cost proposal of $336,620 is less than the construction estimate of $430,000, which is the total budget with design and construction for the project allocated in their Capital Improvement Program. Kubacak proposed to complete the work within 85 working days and will be lit in maroon and blue, according to city staff.

In College Station, a 7-foot “I (love) Aggieland” sign will have the ‘I’ outlined with a space for a person to stand, and will be lit at night in maroon; and will be located in front of College Station City Hall along Texas Avenue.

During a Feb. 9 College Station City Council meeting, Jennifer Cain, director of capital projects for College Station, said the sign and the associated electrical work will cost $85,000; and once a color sample is confirmed and the sign is in production, it will be completed in about eight to 10 weeks.