B-CS Chamber of Commerce hosts first Minority Small Business Forum

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held its first Minority Small Business Forum on Thursday night to provide information for owners to help them start, grow and protect their businesses.

Over 130 people gathered at the Newman-Adam Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley. Guests were able to visit 25 educational booths and hear from a panel of expert speakers regarding small business administration, human resources and hiring, marketing and advertising, business law, and banking and finance.

Rose Thompson of Bryan owns Rose’s Jewelry Box, and she said as a new small business owner, she was trying to absorb as much information possible to take home and apply to her small business.

“I am loving this event. The atmosphere is very nice and the information is here for me. I just came to get the knowledge and information and that is great,” she said after visiting a few informational booths. “I am going to go home and combine it all together and just figure out what my business really needs.”

Chamber President Glen Brewer said this event was made possible through their Community Outreach Committee which they started three years ago.

“Because we are the Chamber of Commerce for all businesses, we did not want to grow and leave anyone behind,” Brewer said. “Our Community Outreach Committee was put together to make sure that all businesses are welcome in the Chamber and have access to all of the abundant information that the Chamber has for them and don’t feel excluded. We started talking about the needs for small businesses and especially minority and historically underutilized certifiable businesses, to have access to what the Chamber does. If people don’t feel comfortable coming into [our office], we thought let’s bring the environment to the community.”

Brewer said the forum's goal is to give everyone the best information possible about how to grow and maintain their business and make connections in the community.

Attendee Lisa McKenzie of College Station, president and founder of Nonprofit Arise, a racial reconciliation ministry, said she came to the forum to learn more strategies about how to operate with a business mindset.

“I want learn how to market, advertise and how to bring in other team members; and it is on my heart to start a business as well. I want to learn the tools that I need to start a business,” she said. “Sometimes you have a desire in your heart to start up a business and you don’t know where to start. I think the fear of not knowing where to start can hinder you forward, and sometimes you just need the necessary tools. This is an awesome forum so we can be informed on how to start, what are the steps, what are the tools that we need to start a successful business … I am excited about learning.”

Katherine Moore of Frost Bank was one of the five panelists who discussed things people should know before opening a business bank account. Amelia McCracken of Ment Marketing & Creative Services was another panelist who discussed ways to market a business and create a brand.

Jason Cornelius, the Chamber’s chair elect and Community Outreach Committee chairman, said they wanted to create a group that focused on being the “open door to minority and historically underutilized businesses.”

“At the booths we have banks here for financing, we have insurance groups for people to look at both for their business and for their employees, we have people here to help with staffing and HR purposes,” Cornelius said. “We have lawyers and bookkeepers and marketing firms, so we tried to get a wide variety of things that small businesses might need.”

Cornelius said their organization determined the minority business owner base by catering to historically underutilized business run by African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, businesses owned by women and businesses owned by disabled veterans.

Donna Druery of Bryan, owner of Druery's Flat Fixing & Road Service, said she has been a business owner for 30 years and wanted to keep up with current business information.

“I am always looking to find more information, to see what has changed, what is new out there, those kinds of things; the latest information is what I am seeking,” she said. “I can’t wait to come back to attend the next event so I can find the newest information.”

The next Business After Hours Chamber event is Aug. 18 at Bryan-College Station Toyota.

For more information, visit bcschamber.org or email carrie@bcschamber.org or jason.cornelius@frostbank.com.