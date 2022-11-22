B-CS Chamber of Commerce hosts 24th annual Taste of the Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce recognized farmers and ranchers as the reason consumers are able to visit their local grocery store each day in order to prepare a fulfilling Thanksgiving meal.

The Chamber reminded consumers about the hands that prepared the food before it reaches a table, during its 24th annual Taste of the Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast on Tuesday.

With a record attendance of over 650 Brazos Valley guests, the Chamber announced the 2021 Ag Award recipients at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan, while guests enjoyed a locally sourced and produced breakfast prepared by farmers and ranchers of the Brazos Valley.

“The Agribusiness, they are always under fire," Glen Brewer, Chamber CEO/president, said. "More and more people come into the workplace and into government and are farther and farther away from the farms, people forget where their food comes from. And they make rules and regulations and go out and build subdivisions and cover up farm land. You always have to be aware of that, but less and less people are working the farms and more and more people are consuming the product.

"This is a way to make people think about that and realize we have to take care of our farmers and ranchers and our farmland and they will take care of us.”

Brewer said when the event initially started 24 years ago, it was going to be a way for the Chamber and Agribusiness Council to thank farmers and ranchers for what they do for people every day.

“And as usual the farmers and ranchers that are doing what they do, they turned it around and end up supplying our local product and they turn around and cook a meal for us,” he said. “Mainly what it has evolved into is a chance to serve local product and it is a way to let our business community understand a little bit about the Agribusiness.”

Jim Mazurkiewicz, the Agribusiness Council chairman, provided insight on the effects the war in Ukraine has had on agriculture and stressed that crops are an integral part of the food system.

“Russia and Ukraine account for more than 30% of the global grain that gets exported. They are not the number one grower; China and India are number one and two," he said. "China and India consume everything they produce and there is still a grain deficit area. So that is a major impact on the grain situation around the world. Russia also provides 13% of the world’s fertilizer, while Ukraine provides half of the sunflower oil or the cooking oil that we use throughout the world.

"Between 2019 and 2022, cereal prices increased by 48%, fuel prices by 86% and fertilizer prices by 35%. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to the disruption by sanctions or by the war, and the two largest grain exports. Crops are the basis of our food system, whether feeding ourselves, or feeding animals; and without a secure supply in terms of volume and quality, our food system is bankrupt.”

Mazurkiewicz also introduced the Agricultural Business Award, which was given to Coleman & Patterson, Real Estate & Auctioneers.

“Since 2007, Coleman & Patterson has been the go-to resource for full real-estate brokerage and marketing firms for farms, ranching and trophy properties here in the Brazos Valley and across our great state,” he said. “They take great pride in helping farmers and ranchers achieve maximum values for their personal properties.”

The Agricultural Impact Award was given to Ben Novosad, the first and former CEO of Capital Farm Credit. These awards, presented by the chamber since 1982, were voted on by the Agribusiness Council.

“This year’s recipient has certainly made an impact on the lives of Brazos County and the Brazos Valley; through our youth, lending, farm credit, Texas agriculture and throughout this great state for his selfless service generosity and leadership,” Mazurkiewicz said of Novosad.

The event title sponsors were the Brazos County Farm Bureau, Capital Farm Credit of Bryan, Producers Cooperative Association of Bryan, WRI Outdoors and Tractors of Bryan and the Texas A&M University System.

After the winners were awarded, three informational and inspirational videos were played to represent the farmers of Texas and what they do to keep food locally grown and sourced. Each video highlighted the struggle farmers and ranchers are facing with high inflation and fuel costs.

Women were highlighted as farmers and ranchers in the videos. Two of the Future Farmers of America students of the Brazos Valley, Alexis Macik and Mackenzie Gross of Snook High School, said they appreciated seeing women represented in ag.

“It makes me feel really good because as women, if you look at the past women weren’t represented as well,” Macik said. “It is cool today that they are represented with a force that other people recognize.”

Gross shared the same opinion.

“It feels good to be a good mentor,” Gross said. “Especially to my younger sister, I hope she still stays involved in ag after I leave.”

The Chamber’s Economic Outlook Conference will be held Jan. 25 at the Hilton-College Station; and the Crawfish Boil will be held March 17 at the Brazos County Expo Center.