B-CS Chamber holds 2022 Annual Banquet and celebrates the community

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Annual Banquet on Monday night at the Hilton College Station, and celebrated a successful year for Brazos County and recognized people who have been an integral part in that success.

The Chamber selected Patrick C. Baker of Cotton Global Disaster Solutions as Volunteer of the Year. Wade Beckman, the Chamber’s immediate past chair, introduced Baker and said the chamber relies heavily on volunteers to help it with almost everything it does.

“We couldn’t survive without our volunteers,” he said. “The purpose of the Chamber Volunteer of the Year award is to recognize an individual who has gone above and beyond the call of duty and volunteers service through the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce; and through his or her enthusiasm and dedication has set an example for other Chamber volunteers. …

“Our honoree believes that serving others and volunteering time to worthy causes is what makes a difference in leading a successful life. He volunteers because he loves to see the B-CS community develop and grow. He enjoys working directly with organizations that make an impact on so many lives and working alongside fellow volunteers that he considers friends.”

In a video presented at the banquet, Baker shared the importance of volunteering, and said he is instilling that virtue in his two sons so they too can be of great service.

He said he has volunteered with many non-profits in the community including the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, American Red Cross, Blinn Foundation and Allen Academy’s Advancement Committee.

“Volunteering is natural to me because I love my community so much, I value the Chamber so much and I really enjoy working with the people that I volunteer with,” Baker said after he received his award.

“The Chamber is so impactful in the community and it is so much fun. Whether you can volunteer a little bit of your time or a lot, every bit matters and they will make it worth your time; and your time will impact the community in so many ways.”

The Chamber also selected Former TX-17 Rep. Bill Flores as Citizen of the Year, and Jason Cornelius, the Chamber’s chair elect, presented his award.

“Congressman Flores was our voice in Washington until his retirement in 2021. Despite putting his time between Bryan-College Station, Waco and Washington D.C. Bill’s steady community involvement at home was evident to everyone,” Cornelius said.

“His passion for service has been felt outside of congress through his many years of volunteer service and the gift of his presence and support at numerous local nonprofit events and fundraisers.”

In a video presented at the banquet, Flores shared why he has a passion for serving.

“In Bryan-College Station you have a lot of people that care about each other, they care about the community, and they care about each other’s kids. It is just one of the unique places you don’t find in many parts of the world,” he said.

“One of the things that serving in Congress taught me is to not do what I observed up there in Congress, because I watched a lot of people who were full of self-pride who had become arrogant, who had become narcissistic. And watching those people become narcissists compelled me to be sure every time I looked in the mirror that I saw the same thing that the voters saw. … I always wanted to be a selfless servant.”

After he was called up to receive his award, Flores shed light on B-CS and why he loves the community.

“The Chamber in this community is especially important because it is the place where everything is fused together,” he said. “We as individuals come together with those of us that run and own businesses, those of us that are involved in education and government, and that is what makes Bryan-College Station such a great place to live, work and worship and raise a family.”

Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks gave the keynote address, discussing the impact the university has had on the county and its upcoming projects.

“More students are choosing Texas A&M as their first choice than ever before,” she said. “We want it to be the first choice university for all of the students who apply to Texas A&M.”

There are 74,829 students enrolled and 67,779 live in the county, and Texas A&M has 15 capital projects in progress with a cumulative budget of $722.2 million, she said. The university accounts for 51,854 total jobs with a $2.5 billion total impact on the county, she said.

Banks also mentioned several upcoming projects the university is preparing including creating a division of academic and strategic collaboration, and expanding the arts on campus.

Cornelius is also the Community Outreach Committee chairman for the Chamber, and later in the night he went over future plans for the Chamber in its effort to recognize and celebrate diversity in the community.

“In some business communities, diversity can bring about a bad connotation, but not in our business community,” he said. “Our Chamber now has a Community Outreach Committee tasked with helping our chamber’s overall diversity.

“What you may not know is when I went to our president and CEO with the idea, the very first thing Glenn [Brewer, chamber president] did was agree wholeheartedly with me. … Diversity isn’t just about the people in our business community. … I am going to continue to move our Chamber forward and I am going to continue to highlight the diversity of our members.”

The Chamber also selected Christina Hultquist for Ambassador of the Year. Chamber President and CEO Glen Brewer said in his closing remarks that even though the community may be facing inflation and economic struggles, they will power through and have a brighter year ahead.

“If you are someone in a Bryan-College Station business, congratulate yourself,” he said. “We have a community full of successful businesses.”