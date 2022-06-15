Aviation search and rescue exercise focuses on relationship and communication

If residents of Bryan-College Station looked up at the sky Wednesday afternoon they likely saw helicopters flying around as part of a large-scale aviation search and rescue exercise called 2022 SAREX.

The training exercise is a partnership between the Texas Military Department, Texas A&M Task Force 1, Texas Department of Public Safety and numerous other state, federal and military agencies across Texas and the nation. Multiple flights were conducted by military and civilian rescue helicopters, along with fix-winged aircrafts which rescued “victims” throughout the afternoon.

Various locations were used for the exercise such as Disaster City, Easterwood Airport, Lake Bryan, the eastern portion of Lake Somerville and portions of the Brazos River. While the majority of the exercise was held during the day, some locations were used during night-time hours.

Matt McElearney, helicopter search and rescue technician and rescue swimmer for Texas A&M Task Force 1, said the exercise prepares the participating agencies for natural disasters by creating realistic scenarios for them use as practice.

“We need to know the interoperability of our partners as well as ourselves,” McElearney said. “The airspace here is very crowded much like we’ve seen during Hurricane Harvey. We need to be able to talk in the skies and talk on the ground to perform rescues.”

Over the course of the exercise, a primary focus was on building relationships with other agencies. These relationships are important for recognition and comfortability when operating in one another’s airspace, McElearney said.

“Every time we work together, we have that face time, we sit in that cockpit or airframe and we talk about what we’re going to execute, that just builds our confidence level,” McElearney said. “When we come down on that single strand of cable we’re very confident that those above us are going to get us out of that situation and, most importantly, get a person out of that situation.”

Steve Sparks, rescue team manager for Texas A&M Task Force 1, dangled from a helicopter after being “rescued” from the top of a school bus. Sparks said he had volunteered to be a “rescuee” for the exercise and had been “rescued” earlier that morning while in the water.

“Sometimes we’re role players,” Sparks said. “We can be combative; we can be hard to get along with, we can be so scared that they have to do something because I ain’t doing it. It just depends on the type of role they want us to play for that particular one.”

Having real world experience is not only important for pilots to practice their maneuvers, but for all those involved to practice their communication, particularly with hand signals when there’s noise from a helicopter, Sparks said.

“We all need to be able to communicate and anticipate what the other one is going to do and by training together today that’s what we’re doing,” Sparks said. “We’re making sure everybody knows what everybody is capable of doing and what they’re going to do in those real life situations.”

Shortly after the exercise began, McElearney said the excellent communication among air crews and the interplay between air traffic controllers with the survivors and rescuers when coordinating rescues was what stood out to him.

“The logistical support that we’re seeing from our Texas Task Force personnel has been amazing,” McElearney said. “Just to make this happen and the volunteers, awesome, because we couldn’t do it without the volunteers, we couldn’t do it without the staff and all the logistical support that we’re getting.”

McElearney wants the public to know that participating agencies are prepared and constantly vigilant for hurricane season as well as any other weather-related event such as tornados or flash floods.

“They need to know that their tax dollars are being spent well for those crews to be ready to perform and get them out of harm’s way,” he said.

